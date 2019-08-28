Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Concerned Emu Park State School parents and children met with Livingstone Shire councillors to discuss safety measures for the Hartley St crossing
Concerned Emu Park State School parents and children met with Livingstone Shire councillors to discuss safety measures for the Hartley St crossing Jann Houley
News

Letter to council re Emu Park crossing gets swift response

JANN HOULEY
by
28th Aug 2019 6:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMU Park school parents have been assured the Livingstone Shire Council will offer solutions to the dangerous Hartley St crossing within three weeks.

Mayor Bill Ludwig made the commitment yesterday to local families, including seven-year old Jackson Caddell who wrote to him about the problem.

The mayor said his staff had spent all day yesterday observing traffic out of Hartley and Richard Streets to determine the best short- and long-term actions.

"Changing the speed limit along this stretch in line with the school zone can be achieved very quickly," he said.

"It's a matter for locals to decide but I'm sure they can be prevailed upon to slow down when it comes to children's safety.

"Longer term solutions may range from signal crossings to pedestrian refuges."

The mayor said the Council would call a stakeholder meeting, probably at the school, once the engineering options were made clear.

It is anticipated the route between Emu Park State School and Zilzie will become more busy once work is completed on the nearby sports precinct.

Jackson's mother, Tennille said there was a "village" of Emu Park parents who walk and ride their kids to school, and improved safety on the busy section would provide them peace of mind.

Mr Ludwig said he was confident the area would receive attention from not only council but also the State Government, Queensland Education and the School Safe programs.

"We are certainly more than just on their radar," he said.

He said they had already has success in improving conditions around Taranganba, Farnborough and St Brendans schools.

emu park state school livingstone shire council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    How 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

    premium_icon How 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

    News After weekly appearances for five years, Jack Martin hasn't looked back

    NAPLAN: CQ's best to lowest primary school results revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: CQ's best to lowest primary school results revealed

    News Find out how the region's primary schools compared.

    Getting an Adani mine job just got a bit easier

    premium_icon Getting an Adani mine job just got a bit easier

    News New Rocky business hub a 'front door to opportunity'

    NOMINATE NOW: Where is CQ's favourite watering hole?

    premium_icon NOMINATE NOW: Where is CQ's favourite watering hole?

    News The Bully is questing to find out which was CQ's favourite pub.