Letter to council re Emu Park crossing gets swift response

Concerned Emu Park State School parents and children met with Livingstone Shire councillors to discuss safety measures for the Hartley St crossing Jann Houley

EMU Park school parents have been assured the Livingstone Shire Council will offer solutions to the dangerous Hartley St crossing within three weeks.

Mayor Bill Ludwig made the commitment yesterday to local families, including seven-year old Jackson Caddell who wrote to him about the problem.

The mayor said his staff had spent all day yesterday observing traffic out of Hartley and Richard Streets to determine the best short- and long-term actions.

"Changing the speed limit along this stretch in line with the school zone can be achieved very quickly," he said.

"It's a matter for locals to decide but I'm sure they can be prevailed upon to slow down when it comes to children's safety.

"Longer term solutions may range from signal crossings to pedestrian refuges."

The mayor said the Council would call a stakeholder meeting, probably at the school, once the engineering options were made clear.

It is anticipated the route between Emu Park State School and Zilzie will become more busy once work is completed on the nearby sports precinct.

Jackson's mother, Tennille said there was a "village" of Emu Park parents who walk and ride their kids to school, and improved safety on the busy section would provide them peace of mind.

Mr Ludwig said he was confident the area would receive attention from not only council but also the State Government, Queensland Education and the School Safe programs.

"We are certainly more than just on their radar," he said.

He said they had already has success in improving conditions around Taranganba, Farnborough and St Brendans schools.