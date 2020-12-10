LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The fate of the innocent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Handle with care

Another toddler allegedly left to suffer a horrific death alone, in a hot vehicle, for hours. Nothing could justify such alleged criminal negligence.

These preventable, premature deaths allegedly at the hands of those with the privilege of nurturing these babies, but neglecting their responsibility, are unforgiveable.

Children are a gift from God.

Unlike many species, babies are helpless and totally dependent from birth.

This makes them vulnerable to mishap and harm: victims of domestic violence; run over behind reversing vehicles; drowning in backyard pools and left in cars in driveways and shopping centre car parks; display contempt for the preciousness of life, at the hands of those who should know better.

Another life lost to us all.

These children had the right to live and grow to their full potential in a country the poorer for their demise.

Children are our finest investment in Australia’s future.

Handle with care.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON GLADSTONE PORT CEO’S WAGE

Harry's view on Gladstone Port CEO's wage.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

JOHN BLANCHFIELD. This month’s CHOICE magazine (page nine) reports on the $8.5 million penalty imposed by the Federal Court on “iSelect”. The rather stiff penalty was for making false or misleading representations between November 2016 and December 2018 about it’s electricity comparison service. iSelect, a commercial price comparator, compares electricity services in South East Qld, NSW, ACT, Victoria and South Australia. Thanks and congratulations must go to the ACCC who instituted the proceedings against iSelect back in April 2019. Many electricity customers, especially the elderly, already have difficulty in understanding their electricity bills, without the problem of being supplied with false claims and misleading information. Once again, well done ACCC and chair Rod Sims!

ANON. Labor should be rename DCG - don’t care government. There is very little affordable housing in Rocky, no jobs and not enough government-run aged care. Nothing will be done, they got your vote and to take you for a ride on a big fat nothing. Not a thing. They will see in four years. Could bet the house that it will be same old, same old.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.