Tomic's actions won't endear him to his fans

LETTER: Bernard Tomic fails the test for "sportsmanship".

He isn't what we need on the international courts playing for Australia.

Like Anthony Mundine and Ben Cousins, their actions speak louder than their ramblings and excuses.

All his money will not endear him to a loyal tennis fan-base! He can boast about his millions, but to waste his talent, which is the envy of every rising tennis star, he is a very poor and immature role model.

Too bad they all attract media attention for all the wrong reasons. They will never make the grade, unlike stars like Roger Federer and Jeff Horn. These men are humble in their success.

They are braggards when they feel humiliated by their own failures. Mundine always milks the racist card, while Tomic is such a disgrace to the game that made him the fortune of which he boasts.

It isn't just talent which makes the grade, but acceptance and grace in the face of failure as well as success.

Respect and adoration for and from others cannot be bought with money.

Actions speak louder than words.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands