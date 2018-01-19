Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tomic's actions won't endear him to his fans

POOR FORM: Letter writer Eloise Rowe says Bernard Tomic fails the sportsmanship test.
POOR FORM: Letter writer Eloise Rowe says Bernard Tomic fails the sportsmanship test. Michael Klein

LETTER: Bernard Tomic fails the test for "sportsmanship".

He isn't what we need on the international courts playing for Australia.

Like Anthony Mundine and Ben Cousins, their actions speak louder than their ramblings and excuses.

All his money will not endear him to a loyal tennis fan-base! He can boast about his millions, but to waste his talent, which is the envy of every rising tennis star, he is a very poor and immature role model.

Too bad they all attract media attention for all the wrong reasons. They will never make the grade, unlike stars like Roger Federer and Jeff Horn. These men are humble in their success.

They are braggards when they feel humiliated by their own failures. Mundine always milks the racist card, while Tomic is such a disgrace to the game that made him the fortune of which he boasts.

It isn't just talent which makes the grade, but acceptance and grace in the face of failure as well as success.

Respect and adoration for and from others cannot be bought with money.

Actions speak louder than words.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

Topics:  bernard tomic letters to the editor tennis

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
MAJOR UPDATE: Yeppoon woman pinned between van and post

MAJOR UPDATE: Yeppoon woman pinned between van and post

FORENSIC Crash Unit is investigating after the woman was seriously injured and hospitalised this morning.

Rocky vet's warning: Dogs will die without this vaccine

High Street Vet owner Jocelyn Birch Baker warns of a parvo virus outbreak in Rockhampton, urging all dog owners to get their pets vaccinated.

The deadly, contagious disease is spreading around Rocky

Construction boss reveals how to score CQ apprenticeships

School-leavers can struggle to find work in the construction industry fresh out of school so CSQ has compiled a list of tips for them to get their foot in the door.

Tricks of the trade: Jobs up for grabs and how to get them

Frenchville prepares for another big year on court

GETTING READY: Frenchville Netball Club's Angela and Kirby Horn and Trudy Landsberg are counting down to the season's start in March.

Player development main focus for Rocky's biggest netball club

Local Partners