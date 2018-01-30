LETTER: We need a little bit of Mork in our lives

MISSED: A photo of the late Robin Williams as Mork from Ork hangs with flowers left by people paying their respects at the home where Mork and Mindy was set.

MISSED: A photo of the late Robin Williams as Mork from Ork hangs with flowers left by people paying their respects at the home where Mork and Mindy was set. Brennan Linsley

"NANU-NANU!” if you are younger than 35 you will think that I have just written something from "off the planet”. And being of the generation that is convinced of its own omniscience you would be right.

You probably wouldn't know why you were right except the conviction that you are rarely wrong would make it immaterial. So much for the pedantics of communication. Everyone in the world should watch re-runs of Mork and Mindy. Now please get this right; Re-runs are programs worth watching an infinite number of times.

Repeats on the other hand are what the TV channels throw on the screen to support the advertisements. Please never confuse repeats with re-runs. Why we have so many repeats is beyond me when series like M&M must be lying in storage, canned and gathering nothing.

Speaking of ads, which I try never to do, if I see another trailer of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here I will have to throw my walking stick at the flatscreen. I have got by over the past weeks by hurling soft toys at the TV.

Now, it's no more Mr Nice Guy! The gloves have come off and I am ready to pull the plug! That in no way intimates I'm contemplating self-harm, quite the contrary as I may find a source for past Mork and Mindy programs and live out my days communing with Mork, Orson and Exidor. Of course most of you would not know Exidor but that is because he is so strange as to be unknowable.

"All of this is a little extreme,” I hear you say to yourself but to give you some perspective on my attachment to this series from a better time, I leave you with Mork's own words: "I do not know how much value I have in this universe, but I do know I have made a few people happier than they would've been without me, and as long as I know that, I'm rich as I ever need to be.”

Al Byrnand

Wandal