Letters: A solution to protect DV victims

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Both men and women perpetrate domestic violence in our DNA, and we know that apprehension orders are ineffective.

Still, there is a solution to protect the very most vulnerable.

We have a “med-alert system” for the disabled and aged, so why not create a similar system to protect the vulnerable from DV that alert the police communication centre when activated?

The alert mechanism is issued only to all assessed as being in danger of extreme violence with a history of enduring prolonged domestic violence and assessed as being a victim of possible bodily harm or more.

When activated, the police will know a victim of DV is a priority one task.

Another suggestion! Why not treat those convicted of DV causing bodily harm, or worse, the same as we do paedophiles?

Robert Buick,

Mountain Creek, Queensland.

HARRY’S VIEW ON QUEENSLAND’S NEWEST DINOSAUR ATTRACTION

Harry's View

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. One month to go till our Qld Budget is released, and Yep, little from the last Budget will have ticks. Less Debt, improved Health Services, better Roads, reduction in Public Service Staff levels were a few items promised by Treasurer Cameron Dick. “We All Know” this Govt has failed for another year. Spend up big in the SE Corner while little was spent elsewhere in Qld.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.