LETTERS: Anti-maskers have selfish disregard for others

Mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, to protect not only wearers, but a susceptible public, is the least authorities require from us all.

The deadly UK variant is highly infective and requires super vigilance. The stubborn female “Garden City” shopper, confronting a policeman doing his duty on mask wearing, demonstrates how one recalcitrant can potentially start another Covid outbreak.

This person is the type ensuing the Covid virus remains alive in our communities, by rebellion against attempts to control its outbreak. Her failure to comply is disrespectful towards an officer on duty and a selfish disregard for others.

We have witnessed similar arrogance on 6 January at the Capitol by those who declare their freedom of expression is their Constitutional right. On such basis, they falsely declare individuals have rights to endanger others.

Morally, no-one has a right to threaten the lives of others. This display has simply made this female a social media “most detested” stubborn star!

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

AS – The topic of e-scooters coming to Rocky. My view is not that they will be dumped in river etc but the safety aspect. I travel to Brisbane at least three times a year and say from experience that they are not safe. You are walking on the footpath in the CBD of Brisbane & they come whizzing past you from behind nearly knocking you over. Of course there are people whom are riding them in the right way but there are also louts that don‘t care about anyone but themselves. It will not take cars off the road as it is the younger people that use them. They are not the people whom have cars or catch taxies. Please RRC don’t bring them to our city.

