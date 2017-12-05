LETTERS: Australian way of life in a state of flux

OUTBACK KIDS: Is Australia really the lucky country or is that just for a select few?

OUTBACK KIDS: Is Australia really the lucky country or is that just for a select few? Edwina Robertson

OUR traditions, culture and Australian way of life are in a state of flux.

Parties with vested interests can challenge and change the status quo. Our laws and customs, once a given, are questioned as to their relevance in our modern society.

But some things never change.

Exploitation of captive audiences by large corporations, oil companies and retailers is now standard, without political challenge.

Holding the public to ransom at times of big demand, like Christmas, they do so with impunity.

Governments are conveniently in denial.

The ACCC is a joke; a paper tiger.

The GST is the golden egg and fuel is the goose which keeps on giving, expanding profit margins, remaining unchallenged.

No amount of public outcry is ever taken seriously; the pain of higher prices flowing on to all goods and services.

With wages low and prices high, something has to give.

Australians are drowning in personal credit card debt, at an historical high.

The RACQ is a voice crying in the wilderness. "Scrooge” is the one who benefits the most, squeezing the last dollar from those who find living in "Paradise” untenable.

The powers that be are in it for themselves, feathering their nests.

Is this "the lucky country”, or just for the self-designated few?

The Great Divide is not only a state of mind.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

No one listens except the editor

WHEN one reaches maturity, that is over 80, there are many reasons why people do not listen to the wisdom that is purchased through life's experiences.

Your wife has heard all these stories before, how would he know how hard it is living today, he's probably forgotten more than he remembers, but that was a different time and age.

The worst part of life in this technology-mad age is that it is embarrassing at 85 to be shown how to work your mobile by an eight-year-old.

Does this make him more adaptable to this modern age? No.

When the electricity fails and all electronic machinery ceases to operate, there will be a few of us still able to use a calculator and even a pen and paper to keep the financial world moving.

We have experienced a power failure in a large supermarket.

For over an hour we were stranded.

Being old we are used to waiting, but many others left carts and baskets piled high with goods, both frozen and fresh, for the staff to put away.

So please don't laugh or comment on we the aged; we have seen wars, peace, violence in our own streets and still thank God when we are given another day in this wonderful but destructing world.

Alan Shinkfield

Rockhampton

Perfect time to demand a change

WAY back in 1911 (certainly before my time) Irving Berlin came out with a song entitled, Everybody's Doing It Now.

So, as the idea has been around for years and as at the present time so many dissatisfied people want to change reality by identifying with anything from someone of the opposite sex to a hippopotamus (I kid you not!), I thought it was my turn to not only voice my uneasiness with who and what I am but to declare that from henceforth I identify as a young man.

Furthermore, I am demanding taxpayer-funded 'youth surgery' along with all of the outrageously expensive pharmaceuticals needed to make the transition to a young buck!

The idea is, after all, older than gender politics as men have been searching for the 'Fountain of Youth' for eons.

So, in fact, I'm not jumping aboard the 'trend bandwagon' but merely wanting something that people have been clamoring for as long as they can recall. Now is the perfect time for me to demand the change. I am after all, 'a young man trapped in an old man's body' and it simply is not politically correct to deny me the same consideration that even kids in primary school are receiving. I'll even forgo the transition counselling which should save the taxpayer a bundle!

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Campaign against straight white males

THERE is an orchestrated campaign globally against heterosexual white males for sexual harassment and unacceptable behaviour that defies the sexual traits of humans of all gender and sexuality. I do not believe harassment, and unwanted behaviour, is not a problem in the homosexual community, yet where is the public comment from that portion of the population?

Like the majority of the media and public commentary, those with an alternative sexual preference are like our native fauna, never to be shot at - they are the protected humans of Australia.

I forgot, heterosexuals will always be sniped at and attacked as black hats from those seeking equality.

Robert S Buick

Mountain Creek