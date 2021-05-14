Letters: Boost for sugar industry confidence levels

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

The Queensland Government’s delivery on its election commitment of a 15 per cent reduction in irrigation water charges will deliver a boost to sugar industry confidence.

The decision to reduce irrigation water charges will provide an estimated $100 million boost to the sugar industry and the Queensland economy.

This reduction reverses a decades-long trend of increased regulated water charges.

This will make water more affordable for the two-thirds of the state’s cane growers who rely on irrigation.

More affordable water provides growers with greater incentive to take full advantage of their water allocations.

The Queensland sugar industry generates more than $4 billion in economic activity in Queensland each year and supports more than 23,000 jobs, so this is an important development for our industry and our State.

ASMC calculations estimate that a 15 per cent cut in water prices will generate around $132 million in additional economic activity over four years, or around $100 million over the three years from 1 July, 2021 to 30 June, 2024.

David Pietsch,

CEO Australian Sugar Milling Council.

