LETTERS: Can equality be dangerous?

BOB Katter MP recently made the point that "equality” for homosexually active persons can be dangerous.

For example, giving them equal rights to donate blood has led, historically, to multiple deaths from AIDS in little children receiving their blood.

Mr Katter's mention of that fact has been described as a "homophobic rant”.

Many people were peeved that he should raise the subject. However, the fact remains that those children are still dead.

Won't homosexual couples having "equal” rights to adopt children - now further entrenched by letting them call their unions "marriage” -- result in harmful untruths being injected into the children's brains?

And will not schools, also, increasingly be bullying children with gender-theory indoctrination that mocks and belittles the potentially beautiful institution of natural marriage?

Arnold Jago

Nichols Point, Vic.

Uses of thermal

and coking coal

SOME 99% of thermal coal is used in electricity or converted to briquettes for heating applications.

As for coking coal most of it gets used in steel making, but also some grades get "coked” as per Bowen (till recently) and finds a place in other metals refining (think Townsville copper), but the vast majority is used as a thermal agent in conventional blast furnaces for steel making.

But .... given the price of renewable sourced electricity is coming down and fast, conventional blast furnaces will almost certainly give way to vastly less polluting and easier to manage electro-arc furnaces.

I thought maybe 20-30 years down the track, but technology is moving fast, and I am tilting towards Australia really having to move now if it wants to beat the global players and stake a market share... and for this part of world the stakes are huge to put in place a solid off-set to obvious job losses as coking coal peaks and production ramps off over a period... as explained next.

Currently electro-arc is confined to recycling steel strap (and obviously aluminium) as the energy consumption isn't so great, but with enough herbies reduction direct from iron ore can be done, you just got to cook the red dirt for longer.

Now the nett result of that is that some coal could still be used as the carbon additive, but you can also get carbon from any number of other cheaper and ready sources, whilst the actual amount of carbon in steel is well less than 1% of the finished product. At fractions of a per cent you might even get enough carbon being shed from the furnace electrodes anyway...

Thus there may well be no need to be importing any premium coking coal that has formerly served as the thermal agent good enough to attain the extreme 1200oc heat required to reduce iron ore.

Additionally electro-arc can attain temperatures 3000o and in effect open the door to producing a great deal more high temperature 'Fe alloys', so there is a secondary business involving magnesium, boron, moly and bunch of other elements that go into trick alloys that are worth a fortune more than mild steel!

In the end the technological change is coming to the steel and the metals making business and as ever a key aspect relies on making do with the cheapest energy input... and that could be renewables sourced electricity sooner rather than latter..

The new guy who owns Whyalla is onto a plan to leverage renewables and if Whyalla isn't making steel that day he can still be selling the excess power back to the grid.... so that is a win both ways and an another effort to show up BHP as pack of fools for walking away!

As a side-note an interesting a side effect of perma-frost melting in Siberia is that the Russian aluminium business is going gang busters because the melt water is charging up their hydro-power plants, at a time much of the rest of world is struggling with power from nuclear, gas and coal going up and up in part due cost of pollution, safety and other regulatory controls.

Trent Deverell,

Dysart

Years show everyone is a time traveller

ONCE again Father Time has led us almost to the end of his jurisdiction and from about this point on we will lose track of the days.

The "silly season” is upon us and it does things to rationality in a population- wide epidemic of big spending, bad driving, over drinking and possibly just a little reflection. Old-man 2017 will turn in his badge of office and merge with the ether as a more agile, hopeful guide takes up the challenge to see us along the path for another year.

As last year wore on I was certain that I detected in him a slight wagging of the head from side to side as though he was concerned about something.

I don't suppose many in our busy lives noticed but his premature stoop seemed more from the mental/ spiritual burden than from anything the physical trip placed on him. I was unable to communicate directly with him but in the dimension that I frequent, just beyond this one, I also saw reason for disquiet.

His consternation was real and therefore my mission became clear.

So there is the answer to all those who ask why I write so many opinion essays and letters to the editor of The Morning Bulletin!

Al Byrnand

Wandal