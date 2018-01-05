LETTERS: Can we expect a Happy New Year?

NEW YEAR: What's done is done and some of what was done will continue to impact our lives well into the future.

NEW YEAR: What's done is done and some of what was done will continue to impact our lives well into the future. Jasmine Minhas

THERE is neither need nor benefit to reprise the events of the recently passed year.

What's done is done and some of what was done will continue to impact our lives well into whatever future there is.

By now, most of us are familiar with that "old saw” that, "we learn from history that we learn nothing from history”!

And yet in spite of our resistance to profit as we should from events of the past, history imposes upon us all certain conditions which define the ubiquitous present.

Change is the new commonplace and like it or not most of us have to learn to adapt to the loss of traditional values and to give a reluctant nod to a range of PC conditions that remind us that we are a people for whom absolutes no longer guide either our thoughts or our actions.

Those of us with a few years behind us who may once casually have stated that, "nothing surprises me” are finding, just quietly, that nearly every day another rule has been broken and another hitherto forbidden area has been declared public domain.

There is a lot of scratching of grey heads and even the occasional, "Where is it all going to end?” but those responses have no effect upon the "time and tide” of the day in which we live.

Many may resist the flow only to find that the current is already too strong for them and so they reluctantly ride out their days as best they can, knowing that, in a rather melancholy way, time is on their side.

And so another year of "God is dead” looms for about 65% of the Australian population. Should we realistically anticipate a Happy New Year?

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Jobs growth a priority for Lauga

THIS year is already well under way and I'm busy hooking in back to work.

My number one priority for this year is to continue growing jobs and our local economy. I look forward to the rollout of $788 million worth of infrastructure in the 2017-18 financial year in Central Queensland for vital roads, health and schools infrastructure, supporting 3200 local jobs.

The Palaszczuk Government's plan is driving record growth in tourism and investment in new job-creating industries like biofuels and renewables, while also keeping our resources sector strong.

Tourism in Central Queensland is set to continue to boom this year - in 2017 we saw international visitors to the region increase by 11% and backpackers increased by 25% as well.

Also, as a result of improvements to local sporting infrastructure, we are seeing more regional, state and national sporting carnivals being held in Keppel which is, in turn, supporting our local economy.

I will be working in 2018 to encourage businesses to innovate, grow, increase their exports, buy local and employ more people.

I also believe there is ample opportunity to grow the number of international students attending CQUniversity and there will be significant opportunities associated with the implementation of the National Disability Insurance Scheme from January 2018.

I also look forward in 2018 to the rollout of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment of a teacher aide for every Prep class for the start of the 2018 school year.

I'm also dedicated to rolling out the $25 million worth of infrastructure on GKI such as a jetty, power, water and improved facilities for visitors.

I'm keen to get started on the promised $3.4 million upgrade of the Thompson's Point and Corbetts Landing boat ramps, further boosting boat-launching facilities and offering greater access for recreational fishers.

Under the LNP, our region was kicked when it was down. Workers were sacked, job creation projects were scrapped and the economy was cut to ribbons.

There is still a lot of work to be done to repair our economy but the targeted investment I have fought for is making a difference.

The latest 2017 Deloitte Access Economic report predicts that under Labor, Queensland's economic growth will continue at above the national average while unemployment will continue to fall.

The unemployment rate is falling, business confidence is rising and across the state 143,400 new jobs have been created under the Palaszczuk Government.

I'm looking forward to working with you in 2018 to make Keppel an even more prosperous place to live, work, play, run a business and raise a family!

Brittany Lauga MP

State Member for Keppel

That's why I shop at Woolies

JUST wanted to do a huge shout out to the ITM trolley lads at Allenstown Plaza.

They found my shopping bag left in the trolley and handed it in to Woolies.

And, thank you to the Woolies staff member who then verified contents and refused to hand over bag when someone tried to claim it as theirs (obviously someone was watching me as they knew I put my wallet and phone in it).

There are some dodgy people out there for sure, but these exceptional, honest and hard working people make up for them. I can't thank them enough.

W. Beckett