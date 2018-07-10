LETTERS: Catastrophes can cause a form of blindness

THE unfolding Thai cave rescue may not have caught the imagination of everyone who is far removed from the scene but it is a very present and formidable reality for those still underground or awaiting the outcome nearby. The reporters on the site must be aware that even after the rescue of four of the boys, nature still holds the upper hand in spite of the incredible ingenuity and efforts of those engaged in the operation.

When I consider the endeavours by concerned volunteers and military personnel from various countries it is not a huge leap to begin wondering how such a joint undertaking of compassion can be happening at all, given that we humans seem to have a general animosity towards each other.

Why do we need a tragedy to enable us to work alongside those with whom we may not otherwise feel we have any commonality?

We have allowed accidents and natural disasters to dictate our responses to one another.

Somewhere through history we have allowed another form of blindness to obscure the fact that we all have feet of clay and express surprise when, like Huckleberry Finn, we discover that our neighbor from across the tracks has the same red blood that we have!

But I also know that mankind, unfortunately, has neither the will nor the wherewithal to bring about the changes that many may be looking for. And that is just another reason why I believe God is our only hope in the present and for the future.

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Put yourself in shoes of disabled people

AS I don't have access to Malcolm Wells' phone number, I wish to utilise "Your Say” in the paper for his article in Friday 8th June's paper to say thank you for his contribution and wish his wife a speedy recovery.

Having to live through adversity is a great educator and can introduce a fresh insight into one's life.

I personally believe that people who have the responsibility of making decisions for disabled people need to experience in some way the problems the disabled face every day, some for most of their life.

Imagine waking up each morning knowing that just to have a shower it will take up to an hour of moving very gingerly to avoid any extra pain and knowing that you may move in a certain way and then you suddenly find that you can't move.

You are unable to walk and need help getting out of the shower but to do so you must first unlock the bathroom door as it is the only way to keep it closed.

Then you have to get to your bed and get dry and then dressed. The pain can be so bad that even getting dressed can take quite a long while.

Then you have to decide whether to have breakfast in your bed, even though you are unable to sit up in bed properly or wait until the pain subsides enough that you can walk, with the aid of crutches, to the kitchen.

If you opt for the kitchen you now have to sit in a chair that is not suited for your needs so that after eating you need to find somewhere else and while the bed is inviting, you are trapped and isolated from your family, if you're lucky you may have a TV in the bedroom.

Unfortunately, this is not ideal as you need to move around or you become overweight and suffer more health problems.

That is just the first 2-3 hours of your day. There are many more problems that you have to face and things you are unable to do or enjoy.

Unfortunately, it appears that the people who are in a position to help you and make your day more comfortable have no idea what your problems are and lump all disabled people into one tiny little basket and they say "see, we have fixed the problem”.

To Malcolm I again thank you for sharing your experience with us and hopefully someone will think next time, about how they view the disabled and their suffering.

There may be some that query my knowledge on this.

I am an 84-year-old man who suffered with osteo-tuberculosis at the age of five years.

I spent seven years in a hospital strapped on a frame unable to move except for my toes, arms and head.

I have one leg 14cm shorter than the other and as a result, my spine is distorted and I need to wear a raised surgical boot to compensate.

My hip is fused so it does not flex at all and I am awaiting a knee replacement. I don't believe this will happen this side of Christmas. I even had to make my own wheelchair as not only am I unable to sit in the standard chair but I can't afford it anyway.

EA Leedham

Gracemere

No problem with 'whitewash' video

REGARDING the "Whitewash” video, TMB 13/06/18.

Once again, a minority group demands, and gets, along with the customary apology, acquiescence to their raucous clamouring.

Once again, the Rockhampton Regional Council buckles under to such demands, and attracts flak from the majority who didn't see anything untoward in the video to begin with; just a minute video, the objective to attract tourists to this region.

As for Cr Williams' "Building first on indigenous culture and preferencing Darumbal people over the others” comment; Pray tell, Mr Williams, are you referring to the 90 plus percentile of our population who do not identify to as being Aboriginal nor Islander descent?

That same vast majority who represent the culture and diversity of this nation, the majority of whom I believe do not spend their days ferreting out identity issues to whine about; the majority of whom I believe, object in the strongest terms to being constantly accused of being racist villains and bigots.

I suggest, Mr Williams, that such as who make comment and policy consummate are the real problem to accord within our communities and nation and are enablers in the perpetuation and production of such negative fabrications.

Amazing! Once again, the councillors don't have a clue about what's going on under their noses and apologise as if on behalf of the residents and ratepayers; who indeed do the councillors represent if not us?

John Partridge

Rockhampton