Subscribe
LETTERS: Causeway Lake victim of 'years of neglect'

Darryn Nufer
17th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

I see they are doing another feasibility study on the dredging of the Causeway Lake.

By my recall this is the third or fourth.

The first was back in the early 90s when I was on the Yeppoon Chamber of Commerce and the then council and State Government cited environmental issues for not proceeding.

Since then it has continued to fill up with silt.

I think the last study was done in the 2000s and the same conclusion - the work needed to be done but no-one wanted to take responsibility of saying yes.

Hopefully this time they will just do the work and repair the damage from years of neglect.

Man must help nature repair issues such as this.

Mark, of Berserker.

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE PROTEST AGAINST A PROPOSED NEW COAL MINE IN CQ

Harry's View
Harry's View

causeway lake dredging
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

