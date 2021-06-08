LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

Harry Bruce's view on food retail businesses able to access a free council program to help them ditch plastic with cafe Bliss the program's latest recruit.The program, Plastic Free CQ, supported by Rockhampton Regional Council, has been designed to provide assistance and guidance for food retailers to make the transition away from single use plastics.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Change the Laws

I am perplexed by some people’s views in our community in regards to youth crime and the growing chaos of stolen cars, in Townsville and other communities.

I will never blame a person or a group of people that are alleged to be creating the problem of stealing cars and in some cases using them as a weapon against another human being.

We are a multicultural society in Australia today and we should all respect that all lives matter not just a perceived selected few?

People in our community of all cultures and race, work hard to secure a family balance of financial security that supplies food on the table and a roof over their heads.

The last thing that they need is that their vehicle is stolen and burnt to the ground due to some radical youth that don’t have any idea of respect for themselves or for other workers and family in our community.

It is alleged that if they are under 17 that they will only get a stern warning from our legal system until laws are changed?

What about the young mum that needs her car to take the kids to school and go out and do necessary shopping for food and other essentials? Where is accountability in our society today?

If we don’t change our current laws to bring justice back into our community then I fear that some people will take the law into their own hands and we may see fatalities happen that could have been avoided by removing repeat offenders out of our community and into rehabilitation.

All lives matter, including the young battlers, the young mothers, the emergency services workers and everyone in today’s society.

We do not need some groups to try and divide, segregate or incite hatred for an agenda that will lead to the destruction of our multicultural society?

We cannot change what has happened in our past but we can all work together to improve our future.

“Forgiven but not forgotten” is a great song by the Corrs that we can learn from.

Anyone that wants to incite hatred and division in our community needs to take a long hard look at themselves as when one finger points forward there are three pointing back?

Leyland Barnett, Berserker

Mandatory lockdown or lockout?

While Queensland has maintained a Covid-free state of affairs, it appears other states continue to struggle with cases. Queensland has returned to a Covid-normal life.

States allowing internationals to quarantine in hotels, continue to import the deadly strains.

Hotels are not 100 per cent guaranteed to prevent air and stranger transmission, as is the current status in Victoria.

Victoria seems to fail to be clear of Covid completely; its government crying poor.

Governments not playing by the Covid rules, not avoiding large gatherings, such as sporting matches, are paying dearly.

Now NSW is in jeopardy, with Covid spread from Victoria.

The cost to our economy and life is terminal.

It‘s a deadly lesson.

Prevention is ensuring mandatory testing and vaccination.

Individuals refusing are playing with fire.

Incoming internationals exacerbate the Covid fallout.

The horse has bolted.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

