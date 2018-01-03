LETTERS: Choose a wife with no illusions

Echo Liang (left) gets a kiss from Stephen Chen after accepting his marriage proposal in the middle of the Jacaranda float procession at Grafton.

AS IT is the first day of a brand new year (as I write this), when we awaken to the possibility of things being different this time round and before there has been time for us to realise that that is exactly how we woke up to last year, I'm getting in quick to dispel any thoughts of the "better days ahead” routine that afflict nearly everyone at this time of year.

For most, that just ain't gonna happen!

Having put that Pollyanna attitude well and truly to rest we can concentrate on the real world and give ourselves a fighting chance to make it through the next 365 days so that we can pretend to enjoy the end-of-year charade one more time.

For some reason I feel a deep concern for young people who will, this year, enter the minefield of marriage. Don't get me wrong, I'm a firm believer in the traditional institution.

But there are dangers that we older men ought to share for the sake of connubial bliss and for the confirmation to both parties that they "got it right”.

For day one of the new year I limit my input to one simple piece of advice: Young guys, ensure you choose a lady with no imagination.

This lady will have limited expectations of you, see you as you really are and already you will have avoided years of disappointment.

She will be under no illusions as to the changes she can expect to make in you as your relationship matures and providing you are not an absolute idiot, she will appreciate your consistency in that she can rely on you to be stable and with a bit of luck, slightly better than average while all her friends are divorcing their fantasies.

And yes, it would be a bonus for both of you if you also went into this relationship with a firm grip on reality when choosing the person who would join you in this hopefully life-long partnership.

So here's to more than just one "Happy New Year”!

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Republicans rise from the ashes

ON the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, we have a few Neo-Marxists who write to our local paper promoting social engineering change and supporting this cause vigorously and on queue one raised the Republican push in Tuesday's (02/01) letters.

Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes of the 1999 referendum, the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) and Labor now have another cause like the last on same- sex marriage.

Some history is needed, and that is the formation of the Commonwealth of Australia in 1901 when colonies because of states with their constitutions.

Yes, each state has its constitution that like the Australian Constitution requires a referendum within the state to make any changes.

Here are my questions to the ARM, Labor and supporters of a republic:

1. Changing to a republic is not a simple matter of electing a president as promoted by advocates, as there need to be seven referendums, Australia and six states, please explain and demonstrate how this will be completed.

2. To change the Australian Constitution requires two qualifiers, the majority of voters in each state and a majority of state approvals, and, does the Australian Constitution override the state constitutions or does each state conduct a referendum to succeed all powers to the national constitution?

3. What is the national implication if one or two states refuse to support a republic?

For example, if Western Australia and Queensland do not vote for a republic it will likely cause the commonwealth of states to fracture, and Australia could become two separate nations, WA and Queensland, with the other state/territories being the Republic of Australia?

Now I am not legally qualified in any way, but one who looks at what is spruiked by commentators and politicians' expected results arising and the consequences arising from stupid ideals.

Like the equality of marriage and much other social engineering foisted on the people, this is just another that supporters and promoters will never disclose all the details, resulting is damaging the future of this nation.

Do not leave yourself to be blindsided by Paul Keating and Malcolm Turnbull along with that FitzSimons, now the head spruiker for the ARM.

Robert S Buick

Mountain Creek

Be healthier with a plant-based diet

I TOTALLY agree with Jenny Moxham's letter in The Morning Bulletin, Jan 2, "Cruelty free is good for animals and us.”

One of the easiest ways to help make this New Year's Resolution is to go to the website of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, and read the enlightening articles by Dr John McDougall, Neal Barnard, dieticians and others about the health benefits of a vegan diet.

Delicious, easy, inexpensive recipes abound on the internet and in libraries and as Jenny said, "Research shows that those on a plant-based diet have less heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, colon and breast cancers and obesity.

"Undoubtedly, a resolution to switch to a plant-based diet will be a win-win for all concerned.”

Diane Cornelius

Seacliff Park, SA

What happened to deficit bogieman?

WHAT has happened to that bogieman that was sent to scare us in 2014?

You know... The Budget Emergency Debt and Deficit No Surplus Disaster? Has it become like ingrown toenails: not to be talked about in polite company?

Margaret Wilkie

Peregian Beach