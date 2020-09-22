LETTERS: CQ dementia figures to double in 40 years

Harry Bruce's view on the Queensland border bubble which will expand to include much of the Far North Coast from 1am on Thursday, October 1. The border zone will include the Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Glen Innes local governments from that time.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dementia big discrimination issue

THE number of Australians living with dementia is close to half a million – a number that is set to double in the next 25 years – with an estimated 1.6 million involved in their care.

In the electorates of Capricornia and Flynn there are an estimated 5,070 people living with dementia, which is expected to increase to 9,390 by 2058.

For this year’s Dementia Action Week, September 21-27, the theme is “Dementia. A little support makes a lot of difference”.

Findings from a survey conducted by Dementia Australia reveal just how big an issue discrimination is for people living with dementia, and is calling on our communities to make change.

A little bit of knowledge can make a lot of difference to understanding what people can do to support someone with dementia.

During the week, Dementia Australia will share one tip a day showing simple, yet effective, ways to support people living with dementia.

To find out how you can make a difference to the lives of all Australians impacted by dementia please visit dementia.org.au/dementia-action-week.

Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe and Dementia Australia Advisory Committee Chair Phil Hazell

HARRY’S VIEW ON QUEENSLAND BORDER CHANGES

SMS TO THE EDITOR

Anon. so we’re going to pay double for our fruit and veg yet there’s thousand out of work an on a tax’s payers funded holidays this gov needs to dish out some tough love send them out to these farmers that need workers u would not have to be a rocket scientist to pick fruit or veg would you.

FACEBOOK

Mount Archer visitors could soon be able to purchase food and drink as council calls for expressions of interest to fill the coffee shop which has stood vacant for the past nine years.

READ STORY: Cafe plans for Mt Archer as redevelopment nears completion

Kate Miles About bloody time.

Maria Finlay-Frenken Yippeeeeee!

John Mcbryde Kershaw would be an ideal spot for a coffee van or small shop.

Renee Gibbins John Mcbryde definitely there today and apparently some Friday nights there is a food van but something more permanent would be awesome there.

John Mcbryde Ah OK, I used to see one but not for some time now.

Renee Gibbins John Mcbryde there has been a coffee van there every time I’ve been. Normally weekends and holidays.

YOUR SAY

