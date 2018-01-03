LETTERS: Cruelty-free is good for animals and us

MEATY ISSUE: Research shows people on a vegetarian diet have less heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, colon and breast cancers and obesity.

"HOW wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

This quote, by Anne Frank, came into my head today as I realised that it's almost New Year's Resolution time and there is something we can all do instantly to start improving the world.

All that is required is for us to make kind choices when we shop.

By choosing cruelty-free non-animal food only we can improve this world immeasurably for animals.

But they are not the only ones who will benefit. We will too.

Research shows that those on a plant-based diet have less heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, colon and breast cancers and obesity. Undoubtedly, a resolution to switch to a plant based diet will be a win-win for all concerned.

Jenny Moxham

Monbulk Vic

Lower case changes meaning of letter

I SENT a letter to you by email on 22/12/17 which you printed on 27/12/17. You edited the units in the letter, changing MW to mw.

There are one thousand million m in one M, a quite significant difference. The W is the unit Watts, w is nothing.

In our system of units any unit which takes the name of a person is given a capital letter. Anyone, with even the scantiest knowledge of electricity, reading this will think that I do not know what I am talking about.

Tom Bradbury

Norman Gardens

(Editor's note: We apologise for the error, Tom.)

Don't allow export of donkeys to China

DESPITE the consistent opposition of Australians to the live export of animals to countries where welfare laws are lax or non-existent, the government is currently considering allowing the export of donkeys to China, a trade which has been rejected by many other countries around the world.

A recent exposé by PETA Asia of the Chinese trade in donkeys' skins - which are boiled down for a traditional "medicine” called ejiao - reveals that tens of thousands of donkeys are kept in filthy and cramped pens, beaten with sticks, and bashed in the head with a sledgehammer. Workers then slit their throats, while some donkeys continue to breathe and move.

Donkeys as young as five months old have been left to die slowly and in agony. On these farms, donkeys were observed standing in their own faeces and urine. Some were so malnourished, injured, or ill that they were unable to walk. The only water available to them was dirty and green with algae.

Earlier this year, the Senate passed a motion calling on the government "to heed community expectations and definitively ban the export of live horses, ponies and donkeys for slaughter”. It's time for the government unequivocally to prohibit this vile trade.

Desmond Bellamy

PETA Australia

Ministers' plea for safe start to 2018

START 2018 safely by driving carefully to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries on our roads.

Sadly - and inexcusably - some people are still ignoring the dangers of the fatal five driving behaviours.

There were 248 people who died on Queensland roads in 2017, compared to 251 in 2016.

Every one of these deaths is one too many and causes unimaginable trauma and heartache.

So many of these crashes are avoidable - we can all do our bit to prevent injuries and deaths on our roads by abiding rules and driving to conditions.

We want to reduce the road toll as much as possible this year, but we can't do it alone.

We urge drivers to stick to the speed limit at all times, ensure everyone has their seatbelts on and not to drive distracted, tired or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers are encouraged to be patient and considerate to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely these holidays.

Speeding will not be tolerated. It isn't worth the risk. The laws of physics are irrefutable: the faster you go, the longer it takes to stop.

Travelling just 5km/h over the speed limit doubles your risk of being involved in a crash.

People also are encouraged to plan their trips and take regular breaks to avoid fatigue on long journeys.

And those having a few drinks should have a Plan B to get home, so they don't risk causing a tragic life-changing crash or losing their licence.

Drink-driving contributed to a quarter of Queensland's road toll this year..

Driving after drinking or using drugs is not only illegal, it is incomprehensible and can have life-changing consequences.

Police are increasing enforcement to help keep these dangerous drivers off our roads but every one of us has a responsibility to do the right thing.

All too often, innocent people who are doing the right thing are impacted by another person's poor choice - this is not acceptable.

If you're drinking, don't drive.

If we all do our bit, we can help make the rest of the holiday season safe and happy.

Mark Bailey,

Transport and Main Roads Minister;

Mark Ryan,

Police Minister