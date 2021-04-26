LETTERS: Development has potential to do great harm

Harry Bruce's view on a Rockhampton resident calling on the region's Queensland members to "fix the system" after witnessing ramping first-hand at Rockhampton Hospital earlier this month.

Harry Bruce's view on a Rockhampton resident calling on the region's Queensland members to "fix the system" after witnessing ramping first-hand at Rockhampton Hospital earlier this month.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Development has potential to do great harm

In response to your article on April 8 2021, on the proposed industrial development at 107 Artillery Road (titled ‘Concern Over CQ Recycling Facility’), I would like readers to know the full reality of the situation.

This development, if it is placed where proposed, has the potential to do great harm to the water catchment of the Fitzroy River.

I am all for progress, but the placement of this industry, with its huge concrete crushing plant and its management of construction and demolition waste, WILL release silica and other toxic chemicals into the water – and the air.

And water and air cannot be 100 per cent controlled, regardless of protestations to the contrary!

A battle over contaminating the Fitzroy River water supply has been fought before over a Super Dump.

Are our memories so short that this same issue must be battled again?



Concerned, Ironpot

HARRY BRUCE VIEW ON – ‘FIX THE SYSTEM’: MAN EXPERIENCES RAMPING AT ROCKY HOSPITAL

Harry Bruce's view on a Rockhampton resident calling on the region's Queensland members to "fix the system" after witnessing ramping first-hand at Rockhampton Hospital earlier this month.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.