LETTERS: Do your own research on rising sea levels

MELTING MOMENT: Icebergs along the shore of Jokulsarlon glacial lagoon during a blue overcast day rest motionless while framed by cold ocean water. joebelanger

ROBERT Buick (Letters TMB, Dec 15) bases his belief that melting Arctic sea ice does not raise sea levels on his observation of water level in a glass as an ice cube melts.

If however the ice cube was attached to the glass, say frozen on, above the level it would normally float in the water, the water level would rise as the melting cube dripped water into the glass.

This would more correctly model the impact of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice sheets still attached to land.

He is correct if referring to floating ice shelves detached from shorelines which do not influence sea levels when they melt.

On the other hand, melting land-based fresh water ice sheets and glaciers have the potential to significantly contribute to rising sea levels.

The majority of sea level rise so far this century is attributed to the thermal expansion of water from increasing ocean temperatures.

NASA has calculated that since 1993 the average sea level has risen by 84.8mm with a rate rate of change 3.4mm per year.

Rather than believe Robert Buick or this writer, I suggest we do our own exploration of creditable scientific sources, maybe while monitoring the effects of ice cubes melting in our preferred liquid refreshment.

Michael McCabe

Rockhampton

All who donate want something in return

I REFER to letter in TMB (December 18) by Leonard William.

The role of the Electrical Commission as far as I am aware is to conduct unbiased elections having regard to fair treatment of all political parties.

To have the ECQ become involved in the donations of businesses, developers, councils, candidates and individual would create an imbalance and possible prejudice or influence in favour of a certain particular party.

The present State Government prior to this election changed the rules so that developers could not even make a single donation to most political parties.

That is beside the Labor Party itself, which has the means of sourcing all the money it wants from the unions who back them. And let's be honest, those same union members work, in the main, for developers, transport companies or other affiliated sections of the work force.

Of course everybody donates wishing for something in return. And in the case of donations to other political parties it is a donation to their party of choice to have them elected to government.

Ray Thompson

Pacific Heights

Low penalties for animal cruelty

PEOPLE in Bundaberg and throughout Queensland are rightly appalled at the light sentence handed out in the case of the couple who were convicted in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week of hacking the leg off a cat named Oscar.

Oscar had suffered a broken leg after being run over by a car but, instead of seeking veterinary assistance, he was left to suffer until the mangled leg went black. At this stage, the man took a knife and chopped the leg off, with no pain relief or antibiotics given, and the bone was left exposed. The man at first claimed that the leg had "fallen off” but his partner's text messages to her daughter, joking that the leg had been thrown onto the neighbour's roof, proved this wasn't true.

The RSPCA sought a jail sentence due to the severity of the cruelty, which included leaving Oscar to suffer for an extended period with a broken leg, and then amputating the leg with no pain relief. However, the magistrate imposed a suspended sentence on the man, meaning that the couple will spend no time behind bars, and a fine of $1000 each, plus costs and a ban from having animals for eight years. This sentence in no way reflects the severity of the abuse proven in this case.

Penalties for cases of cruelty are quite inadequate, and even so are rarely imposed to the full extent of the law - under the Queensland Animal Care and Protection Act, animal cruelty can result in fines of $235,000 or imprisonment for up to seven years.

At the very least, cases of such extreme cruelty should lead to a lifetime ban on the offender having animals.

Numerous studies show that people who harm animals often move on to harm fellow humans.

For example, one US study found that animal abusers are five times more likely to commit violent crimes against humans.

Another study in Australia revealed that 100 percent of sexual homicide offenders examined had a history of animal cruelty.

Cruelty to animals is a serious crime that must be taken seriously.

If you suspect someone of abusing an animal, report it to authorities right away for the safety of the entire community.

Desmond Bellamy

PETA Australia

Lost faith in our political system

WITH the federal government's proposal of taking facial recognition from our driver's licences, the move to confiscate more guns out of the public's hands, the building of a $126 million barrier fence around Canberra's Parliament House and the federal government/ADF push for the Singaporean army to obtain large tracts of Australian land in Shoalwater Bay, Hervey Range and Darwin, the Chinese influence that has targeted our politicians, reporting of UN agenda 21, I have lost all trust in our politicians and political system.

I have grave concerns at what is behind all of this and what the future holds for this country and its children.

NWH Timms

Bungundarra