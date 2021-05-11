Letters: Domestic violence stats ‘overwhelming’

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Each May, Queensland marks Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month to raise community awareness and send a clear message that domestic and family violence will not be tolerated.

Across Australia, police are called out to domestic and family violence incidents once every two minutes.

In 2020, the QPS investigated more than 107,000 domestic and family violence occurrences across the state.

The QPS is committed to protecting and supporting victims of domestic and family violence and holding perpetrators to account.

The statistics are still overwhelming:

- 1 woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.

- 1 in 4 women have experienced emotional abuse by a current or former

partner.

- 1 in 5 women have experienced sexual violence.

- 1 in 6 women have experienced stalking.

- 85% of Australian Women have been sexually harassed.

- Nearly 40% of women continue to experience violence while temporarily

separated.

- Over 60% of women experiencing violence are employed.

The statistics have not changed.

Domestic and family violence is a community issue which requires a community response. Everyone can contribute to the prevention of domestic and family violence.

If you or someone you know is being impacted by domestic and family violence, we encourage you to report it to police or access support services.

We All Play A Part in Domestic and Family Violence prevention.

Together, we can make a difference.

Sergeant Mel Winslade,

Queensland Police Service.

