Don't be blind to cultural differences

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

RE: SH from Koongal Comments.

Thank you for replying to my letter with your comments about myself being ignorant about the alleged joys of multiculturalism and political correctness.

I was going to start on something else regarding this, mainly about how people are being blinded by the bedazzling glory of the potential, not seeing the true grit of reality.

However, perhaps I should quote Mr Deng from the Sudanese Community in Melbourne, which I have just seen on the news. He stated that there is a cultural difference and that we have to face that fact if we are to stop these gangs.

Well, he doesn't call them gangs, just a group of people walking around together. They only become a gang when they do so much crime and indeed the African gangs in Melbourne have created four major illegal activities in the last month alone, including the assault of a police officer in an ambush style attack.

So, am I being ignorant when I point these very obvious points out to people? No, I am being realistic and it is about time that all the "pie in the sky", blinded by the light people look at the reality that is before them and see just how far from their idealised beliefs it is.

Oh, I am sure that they will say with just some more giving and some more effort on OUR behalf, we can solve the problems. Well, no, it will not happen. You encourage people to be different and call it multiculturalism, thus, you are not improving the situation but inflaming it.

Of course, it is always us White Europeans who are back-pedalling against the tide that is flooding over us.

Perhaps you should take your conviction and stand up for the rights of people who are being threatened on a daily basis by the alleged comfort of political correctness, before it is too late for us.

Michael J Ireland

Berserker

Big thank you to the 'Mango Man'

RECENTLY when travelling south through Rockhampton on a very hot day I removed my rings to apply sunscreen and put them on my lap.

On the outskirts of your city, near the lagoon area where the pie man parks, we saw a truck selling local mangoes and stopped to buy a box. Of course, I stepped out of the car forgetting the rings, chatted with the "Mango Man", bought a box and continued my journey. Much later I realised my loss.

Fortunately, a mobile number was on the mango box and I rang the gentleman. What a good man he is. He started to search for them on Thursday, searched all through Friday and finally found them Saturday morning in the leaf and dirt area where we parked. He generously packaged and returned them by registered post.

I am so grateful to this man as the rings are old and precious to me.

Thanks again to the "Mango Man". His mangoes were also delicious.

Fay McKinnon

Turnbull isn't a true republican

STOP trying to pretend you're a republican, Turnbull! We (fair dinkum republicans) always knew you were only Howard's lackey!

You helped him get a republican referendum defeated, because too many Australians were beginning to realise that Australia has actually been a republic since whatever Pom was king when the League of Nations was formed after WWI. He decreed Australia a sovereign nation so we could become a member.

Even if we forget the Poms claimed Australia illegally and every government which has followed, is therefore illegal, as the Australian people haven't been given an opportunity to decide what form our republican government will take, the system we have now is doubly illegal, if that's possible.

One good thing, though. It means when dinkum Aussies recapture Australia, everything these illegal governments have done can be fairly easily undone.

Frank Brown

Richmond