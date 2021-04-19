Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

LETTERS: Don’t let coal mine spoil precious Yeppoon

Darryn Nufer
19th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Good luck to the people of Yeppoon who are opposing Clive Palmer’s Styx Coal Project.

The beauty of Yeppoon should not be devalued by a dirty coal mine so a billionaire can make more money.

Tourists do not want to visit coal mines.

Jobs for locals in renewable energy are more appropriate for the sunny pristine region. Located on Keppel Bay, which opens to the Coral Sea, Yeppoon, the Capricorn Coast and the nearby reef and islands are much too precious to spoil.

Ray Peck,

Hawthorn, Victoria.

HARRY’S VIEW ON CQ’S RISING DEMAND FOR CHILDCARE SERVICES

Harry's View
Harry's View

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Get ready Qlders, our Qld Treasurer has again wasted Big Taxpayers Dollars with the Future Ready Project. This is Not the Future Plan to fix Qld Pathetic Rural Roads which is 4Bil Dollars behind in repairs. Dick can’t manage our exploding Sate Budget, high paid Bureaucrats can’t advise him however over paid Consultants are still employed to advise. June is Budget month, Future Ready means get Ready for the Future of more wasted Dollars.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

cq coal mines
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Two cars crash on major Rocky road

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two cars crash on major Rocky road

        News Police and ambulance crews are on scene.

        Plan revealed to make CQ ‘plastic free’

        Premium Content Plan revealed to make CQ ‘plastic free’

        Breaking “Unfortunately, we know a lot of containers were ending up in our oceans, that’s...

        IN PHOTOS: Faces of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Faces of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

        Sport Muttaburra rider wins the Graeme Acton Memorial Open Draft.

        Job opportunities arise with new Yeppoon Resource Centre

        Job opportunities arise with new Yeppoon Resource Centre

        Breaking The new facility will catch recoverable items before they head to landfill.