LETTERS: Don’t let coal mine spoil precious Yeppoon

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Good luck to the people of Yeppoon who are opposing Clive Palmer’s Styx Coal Project.

The beauty of Yeppoon should not be devalued by a dirty coal mine so a billionaire can make more money.

Tourists do not want to visit coal mines.

Jobs for locals in renewable energy are more appropriate for the sunny pristine region. Located on Keppel Bay, which opens to the Coral Sea, Yeppoon, the Capricorn Coast and the nearby reef and islands are much too precious to spoil.

Ray Peck,

Hawthorn, Victoria.

HARRY’S VIEW ON CQ’S RISING DEMAND FOR CHILDCARE SERVICES

Harry's View

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Get ready Qlders, our Qld Treasurer has again wasted Big Taxpayers Dollars with the Future Ready Project. This is Not the Future Plan to fix Qld Pathetic Rural Roads which is 4Bil Dollars behind in repairs. Dick can’t manage our exploding Sate Budget, high paid Bureaucrats can’t advise him however over paid Consultants are still employed to advise. June is Budget month, Future Ready means get Ready for the Future of more wasted Dollars.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.