LETTERS: Double standards in SSM campaign

The US Rapper Macklemore (Ben Haggerty) performed at last night's NRL grand final.

The US Rapper Macklemore (Ben Haggerty) performed at last night's NRL grand final. BRITTA PEDERSEN

THANKS to the media, not many people have noticed the change to our culture already, in preparation for same-sex marriage, since evidence shows the media is compliant with the "yes” brigade.

However, the media has recently done Australia a great service in publicising so widely the yes brigade's power to have withdrawn from the media the Dads4Kids Fathers' Day advertisement.

Dads4Kids advertisements have been accepted for well over a decade as community service advertisements, with their apolitical vignettes showing [all] fathers how to be fathers.

This year, at the beginning of September, before even the postal votes were sent out, the yes brigade forced it off the air, deeming it political.

Fast forward to the NRL Grand Final on October 1, the guest artist entertainer is singing a song not only about same-sex relationships, but it was adopted as the anthem of the same-sex marriage campaign in the USA.

How much more political can you get, especially as the postal votes are now all out?

And how much more blatant can the evidence be of the change in our culture already beginning with the intolerant, strong-arm oppression by the yes brigade in forcing the Dads4Kids off the TV,

but refusing to budge

on an issue designed to be political and very much on the TV?

The contrast must force us to take stock, and vote "no” to a change in the definition of marriage.

MA Ross

The Range

Leadership needed with courage, vision

I REFER to the letter from Robert Forsythe that appeared in your paper on Friday, September 29 wherein he contends that all is not gloom for our great country.

I do not necessarily agree with all of his views as I do not think it is possible to rely solely on renewable energy and there will always be a need for coal- powered stations for reliable and cheap energy.

Keep in mind the sun does not always shine, the wind does not always blow and it does not always rain.

The recent events in South Australia clearly prove renewable energy is not the answer.

What I do totally agree with is his comments in his last paragraph stressing we need leadership with courage and vision.

No one in any of the current political parties show any of these qualities as they are only interested in their own political survival and benefits.

They continue to bow to minority groups and concentrate on minor issues without any thought to strong government for our own people and great country.

They continue to waste our money on trivial matters without tackling long full term employment, power prices and a strong economy just to try and gain a political advantage over other parties.

Why can't we get involved with major infrastructure such as water conservation, fast trains systems (not just the rhetoric) which may include the possibility

of a "hyperloop” as mentioned by Mr Forsythe, upgrading our highways and railways?

We have a tilt train capable of travelling at 160kph despite it not being able to be used to its full capacity.

Surely there must be a way of improving this performance?

We need a major shift from our current politics as a change of government does not achieve anything.

How we achieve this I am not sure but consider the current lot in Canberra amongst the worst ever assembled and not deserving of the over- generous salary and benefits they receive.

Ken McCrory

Rockhampton

Nature has ability to course correct

ABOUT a week ago, I posted an article to the LIFE page: "All swings and roundabouts”, which so far has not seen the light of day.

I touched on the pendulum effect and also on Newton's Third Law and how nature, creation to some, has this rather "spooky” ability to make its own adjustments to human activity.

I will research this further but the space here is sufficient for what I have gleaned so far.

We are hell-bent on a radical correction to what we see as overpopulation in our world.

That may not be the stated motive but interestingly, as societies encourage homosexuality, SSM, etc, those areas alone will impact the birth rate.

Many couples are now choosing not to have children and combined, these groups are forming the phenomenon of "anti-familialism”.

Consciously or not we are displaying a very human reaction to what is perceived as the overpopulation problem.

But what is almost totally unknown or ignored is the world-wide massive decline in male sperm counts.

It may be considered somewhat of a leap but it is just possible that nature had the perceived problem in hand before we used it as a rationalisation for our sexual activities.

As always though, personal research will be your best guide to the truth.

Al Byrnand

Wandal