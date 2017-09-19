LETTERS: Driving instructors make the road safer

I READ the article, "Motorists shocker” in TMB 14/9/17, where it is revealed that Rockhampton motorists are listed in an insurance report for claims as being at seventh place for Queensland, highlighting that failing to give way is a major problem.

This is alarming, considering that there are larger towns and cities that have larger traffic congestion issues than Rockhampton and would be expected to have more crashes.

This data highlights the risks involved with training inexperienced drivers on our roads as you are at a higher risk of crashing in Rockhampton then many other areas of the state. Professional training is not only about learning how to drive and knowing the road rules it is also an opportunity to learn in a safer environment with an experienced instructor that can anticipate issues and prevent serious accidents from happening.

Experienced instructors that have gone through specialised training in hazard recognition and car control, can make a learner driver's experience a safe experience.

The investment into professional training can save you both in time and money, resulting with a lot more confident and knowledgeable drivers sharing the roads, reducing crashes and insurance claims and leading towards safer outcomes for the whole community.

Leyland Barnett

North Rockhampton

NRL's still the best game of all

THE final four NRL teams are primed and ready to advance to the 2017 NRL grand final, who will it be?

Earlier in the year I made the statement that I thought the only two teams who have a chance to beat the Storm were Brisbane and the Roosters, so if this is the case then we should see a Brisbane/Roosters grand final (but don't count on it). We as "Queenslanders” would like to see both Queensland teams in the grand final.

What the Cowboys have achieved at this stage of the year is incredible , all league followers know what has happened at the Cowboys this year, and for them to be where they are at this moment, demonstrates all the reasons why we are fans of this great game. Can they win it,(grand final), I don't think so, but after their past two performances? Whatever the result?

I am sure that we are in for three very good games of rugby league to end the 2017 NRL season, so to all you NRL "grown ups”, get ready to witness rugby league when we see it as "simply the best” game of all.

Jack Lewis

Berserker

Tell the truth about electric cars

JUST read an interesting article about electric cars.

A GM Chevy volt (USA) was test driven for four days. In a nutshell the results were, the 16kW battery (Tesla) lasted 40 kilometres, it took 10 hours to recharge, needed 75amp equipment to charge, it was three times the price of a small economical petrol car, seven times the cost to run (electricity) and three times longer to drive a long distance.

And as the average house has a 100amp supply, if you and three to four other neighbours had electric cars you either took turns in charging or the system would break down. It would be better if all companies involved in the making, promoting and selling told the full truth about electric cars.

G. Townsend

Emu Park

Diplomats have gay marriage answers

THE Australian Christian Lobby says that it has very little money for its campaign for a No vote on gay marriage.

I'd like to suggest an ultra-cheap way for it to get a huge publicity boost.

The ACL is based in Canberra, so it's very easy to call a joint press conference with the ambassadors of the USA, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, plus the High Commissioners of the UK, Canada, New Zealand and Malta - among others.

This is how the ACL can back up the claim in its recent ad that "in countries which have gay marriage, parents have lost the right to choose”.

It can stand in front of these diplomats and tell them just what it is which parents in their countries can no longer do.

And then it can say to each diplomat, one after another, "That's right, isn't it?”

Just think of the massive publicity which the ACL's campaign would get from this, and all for next to nothing!

GTW Agnew

Coopers Plains

Pensioners cop

it yet again

SURPRISE! Surprise! Pensioners get blamed again. Why blame someone for having a few hundred dollar notes tucked away at home. We can't use a passbook at a bank anymore and counter service is often difficult. Some banks have pulled their branches and are only accessible online.

Authorities should be looking at the billion dollar bank shareholders or million dollar salaried CEOs, and finance specialists exchanging loads of money for profit overseas, and leave the pensioners alone. Politicians and public servants who make claims like that are themselves rolling in money.

I guess they have run out of ideas for emptying our bank accounts. Bank balances are known to them as the ATO has our bank account details. Government needs to be changed.

Do we still have a democracy?

Jay Nauss

Glen Aplin