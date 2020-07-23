LETTERS: Going around in circles with tax department

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Tax books

Do you know the song where Henry has a circular conversation with his wife Lisa about a hole in his bucket?

He needs to have a bucket with no hole to fix his bucket.

I just had such a conversation with the Tax office.

You can submit your tax return online if you have a computer with internet connection.

If you do not have this facility you can phone the ATO and they will send you the forms.

In the past the forms came with a book of instructions on how to fill in the forms.

Not this year.

I was told on the phone that I could find these instructions on the ATO website.

Lisa there is a hole in my bucket.

Tom Bradbury, Norman Gardens

BLM vs blm

There’s a very stark difference between black lives matter and Black Lives Matter.

And it’s not just the capitalisation.

Black lives matter refers to the notion that those who have darker skin due to the race to which they happen to be born, are valued and respected as human beings. I have always agreed with this view, just like I strongly believe every person, no matter what the colour of their skin, should be valued by society.

On the other hand, Black Lives Matter is an activist organisation that claims to promote “black lives matter” but actually proves through divisive speech and indiscriminate violence that all lives are expendable in their campaign to destroy democracies, conservative politics and families.

The use of the words black lives matter by Black Lives Matter is devious from what is an extreme political organisation that preys on those in society that feel neglected and marginalised. It is wrong for any organisation that claims to work for a better society to then go about manipulating and stirring up the vulnerable to do their dirty work, potentially risking their lives.

Here is the blunt truth: BLM is nobody’s friend. Any parent who loves their children and sees them mixed up with BLM needs to steer them away from this organisation quick smart. For their own good.

The BLM organisation has among its aims the disruption of the traditional family structure. It is anti-men and anti-father. It opposes the view that people are born either male or female. It supports defunding police services and is responsible globally for violence, assaults and the destruction of public property and businesses.

It has been heartbreaking to see disenfranchised youth being brainwashed by this organisation and the media, to take up risky causes that will only hurt them in the long run.

Senator Roberts and I made clear recently that Indigenous deaths in custody are fewer per 1000 prisoners than the number of non-Indigenous deaths. Also, in 2017-18, 79% of indigenous deaths in prison custody were from natural causes.

These figures are alarming and must be addressed, but they don’t provide support to the claims that motivate Black Lives Matter protesters in Australia.

It has mostly escaped the media that I am very active in meeting Indigenous Australians on their home turf. In the past 12 months, I’ve met the council at Bamaga on Cape York, travelled to the Torres Strait and met with both councils representing Queenslanders living in that area, met with traditional elders at Uluru in the Northern Territory, and spoken with locals at Burketown and Doomadgee in the remote Queensland Gulf Country. I also meet with Indigenous constituents who live in cities and towns across Queensland.

In Canberra, I have held discussions with delegations from the Far North Queensland Regional Organisations of Councils. I was also sought out for meetings by a group of Indigenous women who feel my no-fuss approach to their problems and solutions are affective. They spoke personally about the poverty, abuse and suicide that are among the troubling issues facing Aboriginal communities.

These problems will not go away until we acknowledge the issues and actually work together to implement programs that help – beginning with ensuring young Aboriginal children go to school and get a complete education that they can use to build careers, businesses and meaningful lives.

Yes, black lives do matter; this is wrapped up in my belief that all our lives matter.

Senator Pauline Hanson, One Nation Leader, Senator for Queensland

HARRY’S VIEW ON ‘HOW TO COPE’ GUIDE FOR TEACHERS

Harry's View

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANT. Un-Australian Aussies to blame. The COVID-19 disaster eve.

AS. This is to all those people that use Afterpay to buy things. Well if you think you are not paying any extra cost buying your things through them well think about this. They are on the share market and must be making money for their share holders as the lowest their shares have been in the last 12 months is $8.01 and on Tuesday that same share was worth $75.05. So for the price of shares to climb that much in less than a year I know you are paying big time for your use of Afterpay. They say no interest charges but there must be very large transaction fees or other fees somewhere you are paying as shares don’t go up that much unless they are making huge profits at the cost of their customers. If I only knew I would have bought shares myself.

GE. I think it’s time for Annastacia to close our borders again. Hoping it’s not too late. NSW flaring up and people disobeying isolation requirements and not being at a place where they’re supposed to be at. To people calling foul on that call, it all boils down to people not following health requirements. They only have themselves to blame.