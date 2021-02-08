LETTERS: Got a spare violin you don’t use?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Do you have a spare violin or viola that’s not fulfilling its musical destiny?

Perhaps you can help Texas P-10 State School bring their first ever strings program to life by donating your instrument.

The Regional Team at Topology are helping secure more instruments for the Kids of Texas - the Queensland one, just north of the border.

Topology is a Brisbane-based not for profit organisation, operating successfully for 23 years. Established in 1997, Topology are established leaders in musical creativity in Australia, prolific creators of new original work, expert collaborators across genres and art forms and award-winning music educators.

Nominated for a 2014 ARIA Award for Best Classical Album (Share House), Topology has a well-established reputation for their signature work.

Christa Powell.

The quintet experiments with surprising combinations of music genres, theatrical staging and cross art form collaborations to create exciting, thought-provoking music experiences for audiences of all ages, backgrounds and tastes.

Resident Artist at Brisbane Powerhouse for 18 years, Topology has released 16 albums, produced countless evening-length works, presented an award-winning concert series, and toured extensively nationally and internationally.

If you have a 3/4 or full size violin, or 2 x 14”/full size viola that’s looking for a new home, the kids of Texas would be most grateful.

Send an email with your details to manager@topologymusic.com and a member of the Topology team will be in contact to discuss your donation.

But please, make sure they are in usable condition.

Christa Powell,

Topology creative director.

HARRY'S VIEW ON SENATOR MURRAY WATT'S CLAIM CQ IS SITTING ON A RESOURCES 'GOLD MINE'

Harry's View

