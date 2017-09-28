LETTERS: Grand final team are great examples

ROLE MODELS: Justin O'Neill of the Cowboys signs autographs during an open to the public Cowboys training session ahead of the grand final.

MY take on the NRL grand final.

I'm so excited for this weekends gf more than most years, I'm no expert on footy but this is what I see:

On one side you have this team that's at the top of its game, a well oiled machine, hard working, mentally strong, tough and each player has a job to do and they do it as part of a team, they're unstoppable and hungry for the GF win after last year's loss.

Then on the other side you have this team that finished eighth, lost its top players but managed to defy all odds and keep winning to make it to the GF.

This team has heart and is really a miracle because the mental stuff that's involved to bring a team up that hard and fast is incredible.

The teamwork in this team would extend way beyond just the players.

I'm all about resilience and I reckon both these teams have more than their fair share of it because they've both suffered losses and if you don't lose then you won't know how good it truly feels to win, both deserve to be there and both deserve the win.

They are both great examples of why we should encourage our kids to play team sports, it's all about resilience, inner strength and mateship.

Bring on Sunday.

Sarah Hicks

Rockyview

Fossil fuel is on the way out worldwide

WE ARE currently being "groomed” by the Federal Government for price rises in electricity. The claim is that we need more coal fired power stations.

Local and international information doesn't support this assertion.

For a start John Howard signed a deal with China in 2002 to supply China with a billion dollars per year worth of LNG for 25 years.

This gas was reportedly sold to China at nine (yes nine) cents per litre.

This means that we have another 10 years of commitment to supply over a hundred million litres of gas per year.

Interestingly one of Howard's major claims was that this gas would supply the first gas fired power station in Guangdong thus helping to reduce pollution in China.

The government also says other countries are not worried about reducing coal consumption which is again untrue.

India developed a Draft National Electricity Plan in 2016 which says in part that India will not need to develop any new non-renewable energy plants until after 2027.

So why is Adani supposedly going to supply coal to India?

In the US, the Governor of West Virginia who is a Trump supporter and coal mine owner, has told his constituents that they need to find other ways to be employed because the coal industry is on the way out.

The REmap people in America say that if the US is using 27% of renewable sources of energy by 2030 they will be able to save from 30 billion to 140 billion dollars per year dependent on things such as the health improvement from reduced CO2 emissions and other improvements.

The point of all of this is that while we sit and say we should be using and selling fossil fuels the rest of the world is moving in other directions.

Even in places like Dubai they have managed to get the cost of electricity down to around 9.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

Surely it is about time our politicians began to do what we elect them for and plan then implement actions which improve our lives and not increase the cost of living beyond the means of many people.

Alan Nicholson

Mt Chalmers

Accept SSM outcome whatever it is

IT'S not only the war of words between USA and North Korea, but both sides of the "same-sex marriage” debate, creating division and disharmony in our neck of the woods!

We are being bombarded with media reports of both scenarios and it is creating an uneasiness.

The choices seem to be taken personally by some here, despite the fact we are a democracy and we have the right to freedom of expression, so we think.

It isn't a given at this time, despite what the "affirmatives” assume.

There are two sides to every debate and both need to be aired.

Let the voice of the majority rule.

We do not need a war when the results are finally revealed.

This is not North Korea where a dictatorship rules the majority, regardless.

If one or the other is the survey result, then let it be.

It won't be final until either voters' plebiscite or a parliamentarian vote on the issue is mandatory, depending on the survey outcome.

Nothing is in writing at this point.

Violence will achieve nothing but division and retaliation we can well do without in the present political climate.

We must all recognise that majority rules, even if we don't agree with the outcome.

We have come of age and this is a decision which will have unknown repercussions for future generations of Australians.

It will open a Pandora's box which at present has been locked for centuries.

Many nations have seen the changes the "yes” vote has brought. Let the game begin. Meanwhile let us be seen as a tolerant, civilised democracy.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands