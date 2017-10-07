LETTERS: Gun laws and voting age in the news

People pay tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

People pay tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriella Benavidez

THERE have been two political observations that have attracted my attention in recent weeks, the first being, the attempts by the Katter Party, the National Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party to dilute the present national gun laws.

First was the Adler shotgun and the ability to import the shotgun with an increased magazine capacity. The other issue was to change the law regarding the requirement of rural landowners to show reason annually as to why they required a hand gun licence. My argument is that these laws were introduced by Liberal Prime Minister of the time John Howard with bipartisan support of the Labor Party after the Port Arthur massacre and I believe they should remain as they are. As I type this letter I am listening to the ABC national radio report of yet another mass shooting happening in Las Vegas.

Unlike Australia, the USA has very little gun control laws. It is too early to make any assumptions as to the gunman's motives but the ability to get his hands on an automatic or semi-automatic rifle was enabled by poor gun control and the National Rifle Association. Nationally, we are seeing the KP, the NP and PHONP become the proxy to the USA National Rifle Association.

The second issue relates to Pauline Hanson's call for the voting age to be raised to 21, calling those under that age clueless. Well, let me inform Ms Hanson that I am a proud Vietnam veteran, who saw duty as a ship's diver on HMAS Sydney. At the time I was 16 years and eight months old, I had my 17th birthday on my third trip into Vung Tau. So in essence I had seen operational service before I was allowed a beer in any state of Australia, let alone the right to cast a vote in an election.

I copped it sweet as I joined the RAN as a junior recruit, intending to make it my career. The people I really feel sorry for in that conflict were the Nashos.

The voting age was 21, so they were drafted and more often than not saw operational duty in Vietnam without having a say in the political system.

A lot of those young men died before they were eligible to vote. Ms Hanson's assertions that people under 21 are clueless, have never worked and paid taxes is a slap in the face to that generation.

I have two granddaughters, 16 and 19-years-old, who have plenty of brains. To those who follow Pauline Hanson and the like, I say be careful what you wish for as you just may well get it.

Greg Evans

Yeppoon

Boundary changes not welcome

I REFER to your story "Boundary changes welcomed” (MB 2/10/2017). Your story indicates they are welcomed by Ms Landry.

They would not however be welcomed by the residents of Gracemere and Mt Morgan.

Your story indicates the intention is for a section of the southern suburbs of Mackay to be included into the Federal seat of Capricornia, thus "satisfying the enrolment quota”. However, the Electoral Act also requires consideration be given to:

1. Community of interests within the proposed electoral division, including economic, social and regional interest.

2. Means of communication and travel within the proposed electoral division.

The history of this is that in the 2005-6 redistribution, the boundary of Capricornia was moved from Clairview to include Sarina and the Pioneer Valley. An old cynic might suggest that the Howard government was very keen to remove the then only sitting Labor member in regional Queensland Kirsten Livermore.

This ploy failed.

However, in all the mucking about, Capricornia lost Gracemere and Mt Morgan.

Now we have an opportunity to right this terrible situation. But Mrs Landry is found wanting.

There is no community of interest between the southern suburbs of Mackay and Rockhampton. There is a vast history of community of interest between Gracemere, Mt Morgan and Rockhampton.

We have again entered that very dark area of Queensland political history where the politicians choose the people they want. And not as a democracy should be, where the people choose the politicians.

Barry Large

Clairview

Going back to work not always answer

RECENT ads on TV and radio celebrate the doctors' decision to send an injured employee back to work on the pretext that they will be part of a well-organised workplace plan to rehabilitate them without worsening the existing injury.

Sadly, this is not the experience of many cotton wool workers I have encountered during 30 odd years as a union delegate.

Essentially, it's better for the employer to have you inside the gate, off the lost time injury register and not negatively affecting insurance premiums while you're at home on workers' compo (hopefully), and a liability to their injury-free statistics.

Once back in the fold and having traversed the minefield of human resources, health and safety and associated rehab consultants, the employee may find that, a. There's nothing to do; b. Supervisors are always too busy to monitor your plan; c. You're a burden to the WH&S Department who are typically understaffed and underfunded, and, d. You won't see the HR rep again until you swear at someone in frustration.

Injured workers' rights used to include the choice of your preferred practitioner, the choice to stay away from work until 100% cleared by your doctor, the right to workers' compensation and associated rehab - and above all, the right to union representation and access to their legal advisors at all times.

Hopefully that's still the case.

Don Schmidt

South Gladstone