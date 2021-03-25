LETTERS: Help pass voluntary assisted dying laws

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In coming months our 93 state MPs will be asked to consider a law to introduce voluntary assisted dying (VAD) in Queensland.

VAD laws have just been passed in Tasmania and have previously been passed by the parliaments of Victoria and Western Australia and a Bill has been introduced in South Australia.

The Queensland Government is set to receive a draft VAD law from the Queensland Law Reform Commission on 10 May which will then be sent to State Parliament for further scrutiny by the Health Committee before being debated later this year.

Dying With Dignity Queensland is working with other organisations and individuals to impress upon all of our 93 MPs the need to pass a VAD law to given better end-of-life choices to terminally ill people or those with neurodegenerative conditions.

But we need all 93 of them to know that their constituents want a VAD law.

That’s why I am urging anyone who supports better end-of-life choices through a VAD law to join or become a supporter of Dying With Dignity Queensland and help deliver this much-needed law reform.

It will give terminally ill people or those dying from a neurological condition the completely voluntary choice to seek access to a regulated system of voluntary assisted dying so that they do not endure unnecessary and intolerable suffering.

Voluntary assisted dying will not result in a single extra death but it will mean a lot less suffering.

If anyone wants to support our fight I urge them to visit www.dwdq.org.au or phone 1300 733 818.

Jos Hall

President, Dying With Dignity Queensland

