Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

LETTERS: High blood pressure increases risk of Covid death

Darryn Nufer
12th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Having your blood pressure checked is easy, painless and potentially life-saving - but too often overlooked.

I know the new year is a time for resolutions and a fresh start for many.

This year, rather than jumping straight into long-term health goals like getting fit or losing a few kilos, start with a blood pressure check at your doctor or pharmacy.

It’s like checking your car is in good working order before a big road trip.

High blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension, is a key risk factor for stroke and the most modifiable.

New Stroke Foundation figures revealed more than 4.7 million Australians were living with high blood pressure and most don’t even know they have it.

The only way to know if you have high blood pressure was to have it checked regularly.

High blood pressure has no immediate symptoms.

Yet over time it puts extra stress on blood vessel walls.

This can cause them to narrow or break down, eventually leading to a stroke.

High blood pressure is also a risk for other cardiovascular conditions and increases the risk of death from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

High blood pressure can impact people of all ages, but it can be managed through medication, minimising salt intake and living a healthy, active lifestyle.

Research has shown the number of strokes would be almost cut in half (48 per cent reduction) if high blood pressure alone was eliminated.

Give yourself the best chance possible to live a healthy life in 2021 and beyond.

Learn about your risk and continue to monitor your blood pressure regularly.

Professor Bruce Campbell

Stroke Foundation Clinical Council Chairman.

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE BOAT RESCUE FROM THE ROCKS IN THE FITZROY RIVER

Harry's View
Harry's View

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

national stroke foundation professor bruce campbell
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police called to brawl involving 10 people

        Premium Content Police called to brawl involving 10 people

        News There is reportedly a crow bar and a knife involved in the incident.

        Coast Guard’s rocky rescue on Fitzroy River

        Premium Content Coast Guard’s rocky rescue on Fitzroy River

        News It serves as a timely reminder for vessel owners to regularly check their mooring...

        Early voting begins for next Rocky mayor

        Premium Content Early voting begins for next Rocky mayor

        Council News Electors can go to the Rockhampton Showgrounds or the Gracemere Community Centre to...

        BREAKING: CQ Capras’ head coach resigns

        Premium Content BREAKING: CQ Capras’ head coach resigns

        Rugby League David Faiumu: ‘I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to lead the CQ...