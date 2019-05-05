Letters: I'll have a Democracy Sausage and be grateful

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I HAVE been following the current election campaign with interest and am indulging in a bit of reflection on how I will vote come May 18, 2019.

Obviously, the major political parties have had their party machines in overdrive for some time to determine the best way to promote themselves to the electorate and to denigrate their Opposition's policies. The old song books are reprinted at an enormous cost to us, the taxpayers.

There is nothing like a few years on the Opposition benches to focus attention on policies and the ALP certainly has come up with quite a number of new policies and changes to old ones. Apparently, the Robin Hood approach still resonates with the electorate and so a hand up for the poor and poorly paid, may well keep the taxpayer money going round and the economy functioning.

The LNP on the other hand, not having learned from the previous ALP government, seem to have had their attention on playing musical chairs with their leadership and so the backstop is to focus on attacking the Opposition's policies and claiming the LNP manage money better. It seems from some retirees' outcry, it is better to receive taxpayer money from franking credit rebates though no tax is paid, than receiving a pension. It seems to me, same bucket, different terminology.

Apparently the Greens are keeping their hands green and not blackened by coal dust. Pauline Hanson's One Nation party will solve our problems by ridding the country of minorities and keeping Aborigines in their place and Clive Palmer's party is able, it seems, to change its colour and spots to suit the occasion and issue (a la Trump).

Of course there are a clutch of candidates representing various issues or themselves but I reckon if you think a vote for any of them is a good idea, you have never been on a P and C school committee. We will get enough of Paul Keating's "unrepresentative swill” in the Senate without deliberately voting for someone from the Pirate Party or the Yellow Vest Party or the Love Australia or Leave Party.

In fact, what I have observed is that nothing much has changed in decades and that generally politics reflects society.

In our society, there are people who have questionable morals, who are prepared to say and do almost anything to gain an advantage, including stretching the truth, so it does not surprise that political parties reflect these tendencies.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019 I will attend my local polling place, have a nice chat with equally jaded voters, dutifully get in line and be ticked off the roll, wrestle with an unbelievably enormous Senate ballot paper and a slightly smaller House of Representatives ballot paper and register my vote.

I will very possibly buy a Democracy Sausage on bread and be thankful I live in a country where I can write what I have and have the right to vote for whoever has the bravado or intestinal fortitude to put themselves out there for consideration.

Bev Johnston

The Range