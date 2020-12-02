Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harry's view on the Queensland Budget.
Harry's view on the Queensland Budget.
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Is nagging a form of domestic violence?

kaitlyn smith
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Being right is overrated

Chris Hooper (“The Morning Bulletin”) asks: “Why isn’t nagging seen as a form of domestic violence?”

Bullying of every form is endemic in the Australian psyche, a legacy of Colonial times.

A destructive force in every institution of our society, it cannot be eradicated by wearing a white ribbon or advances in technology.

It is exacerbated by social media, behind closed doors, in our government institutions and homes nationwide.

It kills, maims, destroys relationships, pits nation against nation, is evident in homes, schools and workplaces, churches, on the streets, privately or openly in protests.

“Nagging” is one desperate, frustrated soul looking to be understood and heard.

We have lost the art of listening.

Our third millennium rapid pace, leaves little room for tolerance and empathy in interactions. Being right is overrated.

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE LATEST GOVERNMENT BUDGET

Harry's view on the Queensland Budget.
Harry's view on the Queensland Budget.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LMPC. China has slammed over 200 pen cent tax on Australian wines, Australia needs to immediately slam 200 per cent, plus export tax, on dried baby milk products and then all dairy products sent to China by manufacturers or organised shipping gangs.

harry bruce cartoon opinion piece rockhampton letters to the editor tmb letters
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Investigation into Rocky school blaze continues

        Premium Content UPDATE: Investigation into Rocky school blaze continues

        Crime Parts of the school remain draped in police tape as inspectors continue the investigations.

        VOTE NOW: Search for CQ’s best dance teacher

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Search for CQ’s best dance teacher

        Community More than 20 teachers from 13 different dance studios are in the running for the...

        Girl, 14, allegedly threatens taxi driver with knife

        Premium Content Girl, 14, allegedly threatens taxi driver with knife

        Crime The 61-year-old driver picked up two passengers from Berserker on Monday...

        Huge line-up of New Years events to see out 2020

        Premium Content Huge line-up of New Years events to see out 2020

        Family Fun Events includes country races, a party at The Goat, NYE on the riverbank and...