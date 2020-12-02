LETTERS: Is nagging a form of domestic violence?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Being right is overrated

Chris Hooper (“The Morning Bulletin”) asks: “Why isn’t nagging seen as a form of domestic violence?”

Bullying of every form is endemic in the Australian psyche, a legacy of Colonial times.

A destructive force in every institution of our society, it cannot be eradicated by wearing a white ribbon or advances in technology.

It is exacerbated by social media, behind closed doors, in our government institutions and homes nationwide.

It kills, maims, destroys relationships, pits nation against nation, is evident in homes, schools and workplaces, churches, on the streets, privately or openly in protests.

“Nagging” is one desperate, frustrated soul looking to be understood and heard.

We have lost the art of listening.

Our third millennium rapid pace, leaves little room for tolerance and empathy in interactions. Being right is overrated.

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE LATEST GOVERNMENT BUDGET

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LMPC. China has slammed over 200 pen cent tax on Australian wines, Australia needs to immediately slam 200 per cent, plus export tax, on dried baby milk products and then all dairy products sent to China by manufacturers or organised shipping gangs.