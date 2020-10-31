Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harry's View
Harry's View
News

LETTERS: It’s brave for primary producers to ask for help

Darryn Nufer
31st Oct 2020 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

It’s brave to ask for support

During Mental Health Month (October), Rural Aid asked their rural counsellors to share what they want farmers to know about their mental health.

As Mental Health Month draws to a close today, the one message I’d like primary producers to know is that it’s okay to admit it when the chips are down and you need some support.

At any given time in anyone’s life we all need support in some way.

Talk to a friend or family member you can trust and connect with a counsellor if you need to chat with someone outside your personal community.

It is brave to say “I need some support” or even to reach out to someone who you can see may need your support.

I cover the Toowoomba Region, Southern Downs and parts of Western Downs in south-east Queensland for Rural Aid.

I do it because everyone deserves to be heard in hard times.

I am a Rural Aid counsellor as I believe all humankind deserves to be supported and assisted in difficult times.

Rural people are having a particularly difficult journey as they navigate through crucial issues such as drought, social changes, an increasing technological world that can often leave rural people feeling fearful and overwhelmed.

My job involves calling and visiting primary producers and offering support whether that be counselling or assisting with understanding forms and accessing financial support.

I also attend interagency meetings and network with various stakeholders who I believe can assist in facing the overall challenges we are seeing our primary producers face.

Outside of helping farmers individually, I can be found at fodder deliveries, community events and recovery projects, helping towns and communities build stronger futures.

We are constantly connecting with rural people.

This role is incredibly diverse and covers many different aspects of assistance to rural people.

Rural Aid counsellor Jane McCollum

HARRY’S LAST-MINUTE TAKE ON TODAY’S ELECTION

Harry's View
Harry's View

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

mental health and wellbeing primary producers rural aid
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Political expert predicts winners for Qld, Rocky, Keppel

        Premium Content Political expert predicts winners for Qld, Rocky, Keppel

        News Find out what election outcomes we should expect in Queensland, Rocky and Keppel according to political analyst Dr Chris Salisbury.

        GARDENING: Perfume your garden all year round

        Premium Content GARDENING: Perfume your garden all year round

        News Our garden columnist Neil Fisher explains how attractive fragrances can add a whole...

        Keppel candidates outline election promises

        Premium Content Keppel candidates outline election promises

        Politics Here is what your aspiring candidates are promising.

        The full list of promises for Rocky’s election candidates

        Premium Content The full list of promises for Rocky’s election candidates

        News Check out our comprehensive list of election promises from the candidates...