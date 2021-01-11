LETTERS: Labor Party ‘forced to fall on their sword’

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

With 17 candidates vying for Rockhampton Mayor and five for councillor in Townsville, it demonstrates the considerable community interest in contesting these positions.

This would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the Local Government sector and the LNP calling out the Palaszczuk Government’s laws which would have seen 2020 election runners-up appointed to these vacancies.

The new candidates would have had the opportunity to nominate for election and the community would have been denied their say under Labor’s runner-up laws.

Labor was forced to fall on their sword late last year after overturning their undemocratic laws following the resignation of Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Residents in Rockhampton and Townsville will now have their say at the ballot box, as they should.

Ann Leahy MP

Shadow Minister for Local Government

LPMC. At the recent Qld’s State Election, over 57,000 Postal Votes were rejected because the form was not signed or witnessed. These voters won’t be fined but wasted their time and energy filling in forms and also there may have been a different outcome on close seats.

