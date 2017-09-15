LETTERS: LNP in a dilemma of its own making

Greg Evans says the government only has themselves to blame when it comes to coal power.

THE LNP Federal Government has found itself in a dilemma of its own making.

I am referring to a looming energy crisis. It is of its own making because for years its leadership has ridiculed and denied the phenomena we know as climate change. In doing so it has made a rod for its own back in not acknowledging that eventually the world through necessity, would move away from fossil fuels such as coal and coal fired stations. It has because of its extreme reluctance itself to invest in clean and renewable energy technology found itself in policy paralysis.

The government's latest attempt is to have AGL keep its Liddell power station open until 2022 by which time the station would be 50 years old, well past its used by date. The CEO of AGL Andrew Vesey signalled years ago that energy company AGL would be moving away from coal and around two years ago announced that the Liddell power station would shut down in 2022. As late as the weekend of 9th and 10th of September the National Party at its conference endorsed a motion to scrap renewable energy subsidies and to abandon the carbon emission target set down at the Paris climate conference.

This type of thinking has dire consequences for us all. Investment companies have uncertainty and see the writing on the wall, that the use of fossil fuel is not the way of the future. Banks are increasingly reluctant to lend to companies engaged in the coal industry so as stated earlier the LNP government has only itself to blame for the mess it now finds itself in. Like the National Party, One Nation has the same views and policy. These parties would take us back to the era of the industrial revolution instead of looking forward.

Solution? The government should adopt all Professor Finkel's recommendations. Then stand aside and leave the Australian Energy Marketing Operators do their job.

Greg Evans

Yeppoon

Stop treating public as fools, Stockland

DO the owners of Rockhampton Shopping Fair think we, the public, are stupid?

They are appealing the proposal for Aldi to build an approved development close to their shopping centre. While I, and many others, accept their right to do this, we question their spin that it has nothing to do with the fact it is Aldi and therefore competition.

They want us to believe that they have poured over the Development Application in such detail and appealing the approval because they are public spirited. Balderdash, I say, come out and admit that Stockland are only interested in their profits and are using some inane argument to delay/stop Aldi.

Do it, don't do it I don't care but stop treating us, the public, as fools.

Doris Smith

Meikleville Hill

Where has Hawk-Eye been all season?

NEARLY every game of rugby league this year has had some decision that has upset players, coaches and each club's supporters.

But now after the first weekend of the 2017 finals the NRL have come out with the secret "Hawk-Eye” technology that has justified most of the decisions made by those in charge of various games that have come under question.

Where has this "Hawk-Eye” been for the past 25 rounds, when we have had numerous tries scored from blatant forward passes, where was Hawk-Eye when a ruling on obstruction was required, if Hawk-Eye is so accurate why keep it a secret? May I ask this question to Todd Greenburg? Probably not! because I must need to grow up. We are losing fans from this game that we all love, but for the NRL and some sports journalists to say that "coaches being critical of the referee” is the only reason that crowd numbers are diminishing is laughable, one particular person said and I quote "you never hear of coaches complaining when they win”. I am not one who thrives on knocking our referees, but when continuous questions are asked regarding this game of rugby league or any business for that matter, you expect some sort of valid explanation to your question. But maybe next year of the 2018 NRL season rugby league fans hope that Todd Greenburg and the NRL also grow up and begin to listen to others and forget about their own ego.

Jack Lewis

Berserker

Are NRL playing favourites?

THE Broncos lost but get a home final. The Cowboys win but don't get a home final (play away game). Are the NRL playing favourites?

The Broncos also got four to five home games in a row over the last several rounds.

No wonder the attendance numbers are so low.

G. Townsend

Emu Park

Take a bow for Cancer Care Centre

OUR family would like to say a big thank you to everyone who lobbied long and hard to achieve the well equipped Cancer Care Centre at the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

To be able to have radiation therapy in Rockhampton has enabled our family to live an almost normal lifestyle instead of six weeks separation while treatment would have been undertaken in Brisbane.

My family and I would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all staff of the Rockhampton Base Hospital who have helped me through my journey. Their friendly and professional attitude has been experienced in every department from breast screen through to the radiation therapy.

May God bless you all.

Take a bow Rocky Base.

Wilson family

Frenchville