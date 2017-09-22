LETTERS: 'Love' is confused with intimacy

"YES” voters are commonly saying, "If they "love” one another, why shouldn't they get married?” Let's look at the English word "love”.

I can love chocolate, ice-cream, football, my car, fishing, my parents, sister, brother, children, movies, parties, my dog or horse all with the same word. Does this mean I can marry them?

One person did have a ceremony to marry his motorbike. In Greek there is the word, "agape” meaning unconditional "love” like God's love for us which is what love should mean but current use of love is commonly understood to mean "being intimate with”. This makes it temporary with no commitment resulting in the expression, "If it feels good do it.” Marriage in our time has fallen to this standard with high rates of divorce. The LGBTIQ lifestyle already have high rates of changing partners, some boasting of having had hundreds of intimate relationships. The "love” excuse for being intimate is already extended beyond humans where animals are included.

Voting "yes” will be another step in this direction so it's safer to keep the original legal definition of marriage as between a man and a woman. Some want to practise other lifestyles but let's not call it marriage.

Nev Richards

Koongal

Volt's performance is far from poor

G. TOWNSEND (TMB 19/9/17) comments on a report on the Chevy Volt car that he read which showed it performed poorly and did not reflect the manufacturers specs. I do not know where he got the report but the reports that I have seen are quite the opposite.

The Volt is not a pure EV but a hybrid. Chevy claim an electric range of 85km (53 miles) and the road tests achieved this. Of cause the range depends on the manner of driving. This is much better than most hybrids. One report achieves the range running 40km in the city and the rest at 70 km/h on the highway

His report had a Tesla battery in the car, it does not, only Teslas have them. His report claims the the battery took 10 hours to charge and needed a 75 amp supply. Not so, reports show the charging time to be 4.5 hours from a domestic 240V, 15A socket.

He claims the running cost to be seven times more than a petrol car and would take 10 times longer to drive a long distance. Charging your Volt from your home supply would cost $4.86 for 80km. My car, of about the same size, costs me about $6.7 for that distance. If you can charge from solar the first 80km is free, that covers most days' driving.

After the 80km the Volt runs a 1.6l petrol engine. The top speed of the Volt is just over 100kmh so travel times would be similar to my car.

He claims that the Volt costs three times the price of a petrol car. Cars of the same size as the Volt commonly cost between $20k to $30k. The Volt will set you back about $50k but that will rapidly decrease as battery prices fall. I do not understand his comment on 100A per house but there is no reason why everyone in your street could not charge their car at the same time.

Tom Bradbury

Norman Gardens

Animals deserve love and happiness

MARC Beckoff is well known for his long-term contribution to the field of animal behaviour. He writes, "Let us remember that animals are not resources for human consumption. they are splendid beings in their own right, who have evolved along with us as co-inheritors of all the beauty and abundance of life on this planet.”

In her letter in The Morning Bulletin, Sept 21, "What about equality for our animals,” your correspondent, Jenny Moxham, is correct in saying, "Despite the fact that we are all animals, we human animals currently treat billions of our fellow animals as though they are our slaves, experimental tools and playthings. Isn't it time we acknowledged the fact that, even though we differ from them in many ways, they are equally deserving of life and happiness?”

Diane Cornelius

Seacliff Park

Not everyone can afford to be greedy

MONEY, money everywhere and not a cent to spare!

From the front page of The Australian on Tuesday where a Saudi solar tycoon wins a $300m handout to just inside the page where a past president of the RSL and his family have been apparently screwing veterans and the charity for years back to union fees exempted from ALP donors!

But that is all out of my bailiwick. I'm a little more concerned, naturally, with how I am going to pay my energy bill if we get the summer we are told to expect. Not to worry, I'm certain that when the tooth-fairy in Canberra looks down upon the plight of ordinary Australians, we shall be compensated just like those who live in the exalted atmospheres of the rich and greedy. And yes, pigs might fly!

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Give peace a chance for all creatures

IF there's one thing we all want in our lives it's peace. And we are not alone in wanting this. All sentient beings do.

Sadly, for billions of them, we deliberately subject them to violence.

We burn off their beaks, slice off their tails and testicles, burn out their horn buds, brand them with hot irons, cut off their teeth and cut the skin from their backsides with shears.

Finally, we send them to a brutal and violent death.

September 21 was International Day of Peace. What better time to start ushering in a more peaceful world for all beings by switching to a humane and healthy vegan diet.

Jenny Moxham

Monbulk Vic