LETTERS: Men over-represented in drowning statistics

Men urged to know their limits and to swim sober

I write to ask men in particular in your local area to help Royal Life Saving in its mission to prevent drowning this summer.

We know that too many men are taking unnecessary risks. They over-estimate their abilities and under-estimate the risks, and this continues to be our greatest challenge.

Men are over-represented in the drowning statistics, particularly men aged 25 to 44. In the past year, over 90 per cent of those who drowned in this age group were males.

Too many lives are being lost. It’s heart-breaking. We know that drowning impacts families and communities.

Research shows alcohol consumption is a significant contributor to drowning. Almost one in five (19 per cent) drowning deaths among men aged 25 to 44 recorded a blood alcohol content of .05 per cent or more. That’s the over the legal limit to drive a motor vehicle.

We highlight that in the past decade, most drowning deaths of men aged 25 to 44 have happened at inland waterways. Rivers are the leading location for drowning and account for 31 per cent of all drowning deaths among this high-risk cohort.

Make no mistake, alcohol consumption in, on or around waterways increases risk taking behaviour, reduces coordination and impairs judgment. Too many Australian men are drowning as a result.

We ask readers to “make the right call”. That means avoiding alcohol around water, always wearing a lifejacket when boating, kayaking or canoeing and please avoid going alone.

We want people to enjoy our beautiful waterways. This summer, we’re asking men to look out for their mates when they are holidaying, camping and boating. Know your limits and swim sober.

Readers can get more information at royallifesaving.com.au/programs/maketherightcall.

Justin Scarr, CEO, Royal Life Saving Society - Australia.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

With NSW experiencing an outbreak of COVID cases, disgraced chef Pete Evans has controversially urged residents not to get tested.

Barry Cl: What credentials does he have to make such a statement? People are still dieing all over the world at an alarming rate. It’s not just the eldily or sick, everyone is at risk and this is much worse than any other disease - look at the facts not Facebook.

Elizabeth Shelton: Good on you Pete. Thank God for some sanity in all this madness.

Jan Doblo: I’ll listen to ‘experts’ thanks.

Jan Bulman: Because a chef knows so much more than doctors and scientists.

Kelly Considine: Why would you not want people to be tested? I don’t get it?

Lesleigh Kruse: Why give him a platform.

Jill Dickson: Stop your ridiculous publicity and focus on what you do best...cooking.

