LETTERS: Mental Health Day message to look after yourself

Harry Bruce's view on Dominic Doblo throwing his hat into Rocky election campaign ring

World Mental Health Day

This Saturday (10 October) is World Mental Health Day, an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues and the importance of reaching out for support.

At Mates4Mates, we see first-hand the impact that illnesses like anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder can have on individuals, families, our Defence community, and the wider community.

Asking for help isn’t always easy but it’s important that no one goes through mental health challenges alone. With the right support, quality of life can improve.

One in five Australians will experience a mental illness each year. Within the veteran community alone, an estimated 46 per cent of people who have transitioned in the last 12 months will have experienced some form of mental illness.

This year has been challenging for many and as a result, it is expected that the need for mental health support will substantially increase in the coming months and years.

I write to encourage everyone to take actions that support their own mental health this month, and to support friends and family who are struggling.

If you’re a veteran, or a family member of a veteran, we encourage you to phone 1300 4 MATES for confidential support.

Alternatively, Australians can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 for 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention.

Mates4Mates CEO Troy Watson

LPMC Why is Palaszczuk bagging Campbell Newman for culling 14,000 unproductive Qld Public Servants then in her term employs 36,000 unproductive Executives and staff that she now is culling, be real Premier, these Billions of Dollars would have been better spent on Bitumen Roads throughout Qld not Jobs for Labor Mates.

