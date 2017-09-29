LETTERS: Misguided response to crocodile killing

A 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Department of Environment and He

PETA Australia, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals.

A non-profit organisation relying on donations from the public offer $5000 bounty for information leading to identification and conviction of persons responsible for killing an iconic croc in the Fitzroy River.

The main aim of PETA preventing cruelty to animals is commendable, but I find this bounty offer misplaced and hypocritical.

Why would this organisation come up with the idea and offer public donated money for this bounty?

Most likely someone receiving a salary from these donated funds who will contribute nothing from his own pocket, but can be very generous with other people's money.

I doubt the people who donate would be happy to have their money spent this way.

This culling has nothing to do with animal cruelty and the bounty offer is outrageous.

Brian Morris

Cooee Bay

No winner when debate drags on

IT IS a recurring phenomenon that when an issue drags on for months, with both sides losing some of the passion that kicked off the campaigns for 'yay or nay', that things get a little 'ho-hum' for everyone.

The convictions of the advocates on either side may remain firm but somehow the energy drains away after an enthusiastic start.

When these divisive affairs, which might be less damaging to society as 'sprints' become 'marathons', not only the energy but the interest wanes as well.

Some of the runners might even decide to quit because they realise that there is more to life than the circular track they are on, asking rhetorically, why am I even taking part in a contest that has no winners?

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Electric vehicle report is suspect

G. TOWNSEND (TMB 26/9/17) says that he is quoting from a report and I do not disbelieve him but the report must be suspect.

The man writing this report is said to come from British Columbia (USA) but British Columbia is a province of Canada.

The report claims that the car had a Tesla battery.

The Tesla battery is flat, in fact it has been nicknamed the skateboard, it does not affect the seating in a car.

The report has the car having four seats.

The Volt is a five-seater car but all of the reports that I have read say that the middle back seat is almost unusable because it is above part of the battery, making it effectively a four-seater.

The battery cannot be a Tesla. I have read a number of road test reports on the Voltand all show results similar to the car's specifications.

The report has the car to be an electric car.

The car is not, it is a plug-in hybrid.

Tom Bradbury

Norman Gardens

Electricity price talk is just that

THE political rhetoric about containing Australia's escalating power price hike is only talk. Politicians love to be seen to be doing, yet they are blowing into the wind. They all seem to have their own version of a solution.

You get a feeling there is an election in the air! Politicians travelling the length and breadth of the country to convince their constituents they are about fixing the issues and worth their salt. It is an unconvincing optical illusion. The latest rort, the gas shortage at home, due to our coal, uranium and gas exports to nations with an insatiable appetite for our natural resources, making multi-nationals a small fortune, ensures the home fires are turned down or off, to compensate.

We are left with some of the world's most expensive power, third in line to Germany and Denmark.

Australians are left with white elephant and aging power infrastructures deemed a necessary buffer for periods of high demand. The alternative of renewables as the cure-all, only feeds into the price of power. (Graham Young, the Courier Mail, 20.9.17)

Labor and the Greens are trying hard to convince future savings are guaranteed if we but leave old coal-fired stations to die a natural death and invest in renewables, we will enjoy cheaper power in the future, as the slogan suggests.

World-wide "there is a significant connection between the penetration of renewables and the price of electricity,” says Young.

"They are the primary culprit for high prices,” he reiterates.

We are caught between a rock and a dark place, so to speak!

No-one has the solution, despite their claims. People power is the only thing destined to bring down the power price and the powers that be! It is a light-bulb moment in time to act in unity, with repercussions for future generations and business, or we'll be left in the dark.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands