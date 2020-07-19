LETTERS: mosquito-born disease cure should be tested for COVID-19

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

Or use our online form to submit Letters to the Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Miracle Mineral Solution for COVID-19?

Jim Humble developed what he calls MMS – Miracle Mineral Solution — 28 per cent Chlorine dioxide and citric acid activator which has been proven to cure Malaria in tests in Uganda and elsewhere.

This must be officially tested to see if it has any beneficial effect in treating COVID-19 — it may just be of benefit, but we will never know unless it is tested.

If it proves beneficial now is the time for it to be tested and not overlooked.

He worked with the Ugandan Red Cross and has video documentation of curing 154 cases of Malaria with MMS, where the people blood tested Malaria positive, in 24 to 48 hours after drinking the solution were blood tested Malaria negative.

In Africa he successfully treated over 5,000 Malaria cases and victims of other diseases.

Since that time, hundreds of thousands of people have used MMS to recover their health from a wide range of diseases.

The medical profession and research laboratories funded by Pharmaceutical Co’s appear unwilling to conduct unbiased scientific patient testing on infected people, surely it is not because they would lose billions from their expensive less successful treatments.

NOW is the time to test this on COVID-19.

G J May

Forestdale

HARRY’S VIEW ON MUSIC BOWL’S LAND SALE FOR REHAB CENTRE