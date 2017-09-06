LETTERS: Motorsport dollars could be Rocky's

Craig Jervis from the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club Inc says Rocky is missing out on motorsport dollars.

CENTRAL Queensland Motor Sporting Club Inc established 1959 has held and arranged on average 12 events per year from local motorkhana to Queensland Rally Championships with great success.

Our club (CQMSC) is affiliated with Confederation of Australian Motorsport (CAMS). CAMS supplies motor sport clubs in Australia with advice, training, track safety and permits and insurance.

CAMS is the Australian delegated national sporting authority for FIA, the governing body for world motor sport and is also recognised by Commonwealth Government via the Australian Sports Commission (ASC).

All of CAMS run events have volunteers that have undergone training, they include - general officials to time keeper, scrutineers, clerk of course and stewards.

Major events in Australia that run under CAMS sanctions are Kennard's Rally Australia, Virgin V8 Supercars and Rolex Formula 1 Melb are under control of these volunteers trained by CAMS, Our club has officials, scrutineers and stewards who have been invited to the world stage to help run these hugely successful events.

In 2013 CAMS engaged the multinational professional services of Ernst and Young to highlight the importance of motor sport industry in Australia.

The study finished in July 2014.

This study estimates key measures - the economic contribution, employment, number of participants, clubs and venues across Australia over 4300 surveys completed.

Over 17,000 licensed volunteer officials in Australia are responsible for running the majority of motor sport events each year, 16,000 direct jobs, $2.7 billion direct industry output.

On average each competitor spends between $12,000 and $16,000 a year on motor sport activities, this doesn't include vehicle purchase and/or vehicle modifications to suit race classes.

Motorsport in Queensland alone generates over $500 million per year and is 20% of motorsport in Australia with over 3000 direct full time employment.

Our closest major motor sport complex is Willowbank in Ipswich City Council area, getting a $220 million dollar upgrade staged.

This track generates the following - attracts over 300,000 spectators per year and the average spend is $120 which equates to $36 million dollars (this doesn't include supply chains for the competitors on fuel/oil/spare parts/or the caterers on supplies).

Mildura Rural City Council in Victoria has announced they will unveil plans for the proposed Mildura Motorsport and Community Precinct, a $21 million dollar investment from council and $5 million from local investors in partnership.

Townsville Regional Council has basically gifted a 234 hectares of land to "Drive It” to create a motor sport park.

These progressive councils can see the economic benefits from motorsport.

My question is what could our region do if we had the same as Ipswich, Townsville?

The figures show motorsport pays its way.

Our region is ideally situated between Brisbane and Townsville one can only imagine seeing competitors from around Australia coming to Capricornia to participate and boost our regional economy.

This region has on average 20 teams that leave this area to race down south on average every two months.

This output needs to be input in our economy.

So please support Central Queensland Motor Sport, if our club can host 50 teams to a small carpark in Gracemere what could we get if we had a bigger venue.

So help push for motorsport and have the vision like we have.

Motorsport is the way forward.

Craig Jervis

President

Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club Inc

Father's Day ad

is far from political

HOW can one be incensed and flabbergasted at the same time?

By reading the report in the 2-3 Sept Weekend Australian, "Not a Dad joke: Father's Day now too 'political'.”

That would have to open the eyes of those who think that with a yes vote to change the Marriage Act, there will be no change for the rest of the population.

It's a pity the thought police couldn't put their talents to spotting and reporting the disgusting and sex-soaked ads that confront us in TV advertising, instead of wholesome and delightful ads as a community service to aid family life.

I have delighted in Dads4Kids' vignettes for many, many years and thought how inspiring and helpful they are for families 'learning' what is is to be a family.

So many families come from dysfunctional childhoods.

Dads4Kids provide a superb service to try to help families of today see how to be family.

Note well, those with their heads in the sand as well.

Everyone needs to become informed by learning what has happened to ordinary people going about their own business, in countries similar to ours where the definition of marriage has changed, and consequently vote no - no change to the Marriage Act.

Merle Ross

The Range