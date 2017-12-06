LETTERS: Native Title issues raise questions

I WILL admit to a fair amount of ignorance concerning the concept of Native Title and what it means for traditional owners and also how it can effect government decisions.

I understand that the use of Native Title in the Northern Territory has meant that the traditional owners there have been successful, finally, in obtaining a date after which tourists will not be allowed to climb Uluru.

Two news items in the 4-12-17 MB have caused me much confusion.

On page 10, a lady named Irene Leard (no work title given) has expressed concern about the Premier's "shock decision to veto a government loan for the company's (Adani's) vital rail line”.

She further added, "...there had been little thought for the people and regions impacted by Adani when making the decision to veto the rail loan. Adani has been very respectful with the environment and cultural heritage from our perspective”.

On page 12 of the same Bully, I saw the heading, "Traditional owners file Adani injunction” and read, "Traditional owners have filed a Federal Court injunction against Adani and the Queensland Government to restrain them should they attempt to extinguish their native title”!

Further, "Yesterday, for the fourth time since 2002, Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owners voted unanimously to reject an indigenous Land Use Agreement with Adani...” and, "The traditional owners have alleged in sworn statements to the Federal Court that some people were paid $2000 each to attend a meeting to vote in favour of a compensation deal that would allow the coal mine to go ahead.”

Now that is a very serious accusation and one that certainly must be thoroughly investigated.

Lastly, if, in Australia, we had to have a postal plebiscite costing $122million to decide on same-sex marriage, why wasn't a proper plebiscite conducted of the traditional owners concerned to decide whether or not they agreed with this gigantic coal mine to proceed on land to which they have Native Title?

Peter Finnigan

North Rockhampton

Excuse me, your agenda is showing

I FIND it very hard to believe that I am the only one who has noticed an 'in-yer-face' and blatant bias with a definite political agenda practically every night on the news.

Once the local gossip has been covered, we are given a short preview of what Donald Trump is purported to have done in the last 24 hours.

After the sponsors have had their moment of glory with one ad after another, ad infinitum, the news returns with yet another of Mr Tump's perceptions, his presidency and his person.

So, he isn't perfect but we all know what we do to anyone who is!

But consider for a moment Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, a once oil-rich nation which under his watch has descended into poverty.

What about Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines or Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, worth probably over $1billion in ill-gotten gains not to mention the deaths that could be attributed to his 37-year reign.

We don't hear much about Bashar-al-Assad of what is left of Syria any more or the heads of Hamas, Isis or Al Qaeda, and never hear a negative comment about Putin or Xi Jinping.

The list of current mediocre or disgraceful examples of leaders just goes on and on, and yet our news service regularly attacks the one we count as a friend and ally.

I want to join Marcellus (from Hamlet) in saying; "Something is rotten in the state of Australia”. But if you had said "the media”, you would have been dangerously close enough!

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Bad Christmas or good Christmas?

PLEASE let your mind answer honestly these relevant questions.

Is a bad Christmas spending money on gift wrapping which in the matter of minutes becomes rubbish, or is it a good Christmas to take the money for a couple of rolls of paper and buy a tin of baked beans, a tin of Spam and a bread roll and give some unfortunate fellow member of the human race at least something for their Christmas dinner.

Is it a bad Christmas to forgo sending Christmas cards and perhaps purchasing a cooked chicken from a supermarket and let it be shared by a group not as fortunate as you are?

Should you remember, as you prepare for a joyous family or friends reunion on Christmas day, those without the shelter and comforts afforded you without being somewhat judgemental? Your good or bad Christmas is entirely up to you and your family. May God bless the day!

Alan Shinkfield

Rockhampton

Tweetie Trump is his own worst enemy

TWEETIE Pie Trumpski (pictured) has no fear of the Big Bad Putti Kat. Tweetie prefers to sow the seed of his own destruction.

Bob Lansdowne

Westwood