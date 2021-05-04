Menu
Harry Bruce's view on MasterChef stars share how to cook the perfect steak at Beef Australia 2021
Harry Bruce's view on MasterChef stars share how to cook the perfect steak at Beef Australia 2021
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th May 2021 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Australia‘s 501 Deportee Policy
Since 2015, 2300 unlawful non-citizen, native-born New Zealanders, holding temporary visas, with criminal records, have been deported to New Zealand.

It is the result of a revised Migration Act in 2014, to deport non-citizen New Zealanders, as well as other temporary visa holders with criminal records of 12 months incarceration or more. They fail the standard “character test” of acceptable citizens, posing a risk to our society.

These New Zealanders are unlawful non-citizens, holding only temporary visas. This has attracted the ire if New Zealand‘s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to the point, that an imminent class action against the Australian Government is in progress, on these deportees’ behalf.

The Minister Home Affairs, Liberal Party member, the Honourable Karen Andrews, has determined these deportees a risk to our nation for committing severe crimes against our citizens. New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY BRUCE'S VIEW ON: MasterChef stars share how to cook the perfect steak at Beef

Harry Bruce's view on MasterChef stars share how to cook the perfect steak at Beef Australia 2021
Harry Bruce's view on MasterChef stars share how to cook the perfect steak at Beef Australia 2021

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC: “We All Know ” that‘s what Palaszuzuk’s quotes, Qld’s Hospitals are a disgraceful mess. Barry O’Rourke, can you supply your requests and plans to improve RBH services. Surely you have made recommendations to your useless Health Ministers. Maybe you don’t know the problems patients and Staff are experiencing, No Grandstanding by you on this issue, and yes it’s just up the road from Brown Park.

Anon: Rocky more rentals needed the gov needs to start building units for hard working taxpayers not wasting our money

﻿

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

