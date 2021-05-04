LETTERS: New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights

Harry Bruce's view on MasterChef stars share how to cook the perfect steak at Beef Australia 2021

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Australia‘s 501 Deportee Policy

Since 2015, 2300 unlawful non-citizen, native-born New Zealanders, holding temporary visas, with criminal records, have been deported to New Zealand.



It is the result of a revised Migration Act in 2014, to deport non-citizen New Zealanders, as well as other temporary visa holders with criminal records of 12 months incarceration or more. They fail the standard “character test” of acceptable citizens, posing a risk to our society.



These New Zealanders are unlawful non-citizens, holding only temporary visas. This has attracted the ire if New Zealand‘s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to the point, that an imminent class action against the Australian Government is in progress, on these deportees’ behalf.



The Minister Home Affairs, Liberal Party member, the Honourable Karen Andrews, has determined these deportees a risk to our nation for committing severe crimes against our citizens. New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC: “We All Know ” that‘s what Palaszuzuk’s quotes, Qld’s Hospitals are a disgraceful mess. Barry O’Rourke, can you supply your requests and plans to improve RBH services. Surely you have made recommendations to your useless Health Ministers. Maybe you don’t know the problems patients and Staff are experiencing, No Grandstanding by you on this issue, and yes it’s just up the road from Brown Park.

Anon: Rocky more rentals needed the gov needs to start building units for hard working taxpayers not wasting our money

YOUR SAY

