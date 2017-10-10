LETTERS: Nick won't be missed on federal stage

Senator Nick Xenophon has announced he will quit federal parliament to run in the South Australian state election.

GOOD ole Nick Xenophon is throwing in the towel as Senator and returning to South Australia to have another go at getting back into the SA Parliament.

He thinks he will be able to work wonders there and sort out all their many problems.

I sure won't be missing Nick; the darling of the media. He was forever getting a microphone thrust in his face and asked to make comment on a variety of subjects.

I could never, and still can't, figure out why the media gave him so much attention. After all, he was just another politician with no original ideas like the rest of them. Going along to get along; that was ole Nick.

One good thing about his decision to return to SA politics is that we shouldn't be bothered hearing from him on the national media.

Jay Nauss

Glen Aplin

Plenty of union organisers in politics

I REREAD with great interest the Queensland Teachers Union organiser Dan Coxen's statements on his proposed preselection foray into state politics, especially one of his statements.

In this paragraph he singled out former lawyers and political staffers holding governmental positions but failed to stipulate union organisers holding the same positions. Obviously he has overlooked the number of union organisers (from Ben Chifley through to Bill Shorten) who have held and now hold governmental positions in Federal and State Labor Party governments.

It seems that it is a natural progression to use unions and rank and file members in an organiser's quest to move up to politics where they can carry on their detrimental egotism and narrow-minded ideology on a bigger scale.

However I do make a disclaimer of my criticism regarding Ben Chifley, as he has been the best Labor prime minister this country ever produced and more than likely will ever produce.

NWH Timms

Bungundarra

Forwards not good enough for Cup

WITH the World Cup in rugby league just around the corner I don't think Australia has the forward power to take it out.

The Origin series showed that the NSW forwards weren't up to the pressure of big games.

If the Queensland players don't make up most of the Australia forward pack I don't think the Aussies will hold out to the Poms.

No matter how good the Australian backs are, if forwards don't go forward all is lost.

Also, it doesn't matter how big and strong you may look, the heart must be bigger.

I've been watching the Super League in England and it is a very strong competition so when you add the English players playing in the NRL they will put out a very strong pack and a back line to match the Aussies.

I don't agree with the appointment of Wayne Bennett being the Pommy coach as he will give them that winning feeling.

On another subject, don't forget that on Friday, October 13, the Fitzroy Rugby League Club is holding its 100th year birthday celebration at Callaghan Park, tickets available at the Red Lion Hotel.

Baron Large

Berserker

Refuse to back Bolt's opinions

I NOTICED a recent regular letter writer endorse and support the Bolt Report (TMB column).

If you bother to read and endorse his stilted view of society and the world, remember that, in the construction industry, a bolt is most effective when it is attached and fixed with a nut. I refuse to be a nut and endorse the Bolt.

Paul Hoolihan

Yeppoon

Why are we paying for Adani airport?

IT IS great to see that the Rockhampton Region may secure many jobs from the Adani coal mine project, however the RRC has committed towards building a complete new airport at the Adani mine site.

On a news report, it was revealed that Rockhampton and Townsville councils were borrowing from the state's central financing authority to fund some of the 31 million dollar construction. Deputy premier Jacki Trad stated that they will have to fund it from their own rates base and not from the state.

Economic times do not appear to be favourable to the Rockhampton region at the moment in regards to business closures and people leaving our region to seek employment.

Every increase in rates will put further financial hardship on families that are already struggling with costs of living such as electricity, car rego, fuel and every other bill and fees that continue to rise.

Why do the struggling Rockhampton ratepayers have to pay for a multi- million dollar airport to support a huge international company like Adani?

Would the RRC please reveal to the Rockhampton region's ratepayers, just how much we will have to pay, as Jacki Trad has stated that there will be no funds coming from the State Government?

Gladstone city council had a boom time with gas production, many property developments happened to keep up with the demand for housing. The project has now finished and there is an oversupply of property for rent. Many businesses have closed and people who invested into property have had their fingers severely burnt. Do we want this for the Rockhampton region?

Leyland Barnett

North Rockhampton

Editor's note: Rockhampton Regional Council was approached for comment but declined to respond.