LETTERS: No, council has not supported 'yes' vote

WRECK POINT: Cr Jan Kelly says the suggestion that the Livingstone Shire council has demonstrated support for the 'yes' vote is "nonsense”. Contributed

RE: Wreck Point lights:

I am responding to the ongoing campaign by a small but vocal group who appear to take each and every opportunity to elevate their personal views and political image via the media, on the issue of same-sex marriage. My response is my own and in no way reflects or represents the views of Livingstone Shire Council or any other elected member.

First, let me advise that I did vote in the same-sex marriage plebiscite as was the right of every Australian of voting age. I have made no secret of the fact that I voted 'no' and have been happy to respond openly to any questions on that matter.

Second, I am not homophobic, nor was my decision to vote 'no' based on any negative view towards those who have relationships outside of the relationship between a man and a woman. I am content to let matters of personal relationships and choices, co-exist happily in our society. I am an avowed Christian who truly believes that marriage is a sacred state, blessed by God and identified as existing between a man and a woman, for begetting and raising children.

As for the lights on Wreck Point, and the suggestion that the council has demonstrated support for the 'yes' vote, this is nonsense.

These lights have always been set to change colour on a revolving sequence of colour that is beautiful and enjoyed by all.

The council's decision to remain neutral, by declining the request to change the colours of the lights on Wreck Point in support of the 'no' vote, reflected the view expressed by the majority of elected members. Again, it is my personal belief, that to have such a motion brought to the table, was not appropriate.

As a councillor elected by Livingstone residents, I have been given the responsibility of decision-making in regard to roads, rates, rubbish, water, sewerage, building standards and all the day-to-day issues that are important to our residents, and fall within the council's jurisdiction. I do not see my role as being the watchdog on moral decisions made by our residents, nor do I see it as my role to instruct any other person on how they should vote on any matter.

The council upholds a strong belief in caring for each and every resident's welfare and happiness, with policies on inclusiveness and a strong code of practice that covers the welfare and safety of our staff and our residents.

We support diversity, multiculturalism and anyone who may feel victimised by intolerance.

Personally, I will never support a motion vote that requires me as a councillor, and as one of the representatives of our community, to take a particular side on any controversial federal or state matter that lies outside the boundary of my role as a councillor.

Cr Jan Kelly

Livingstone Shire Council

 

Remember the fallen with minute's silence

AT 11AM today (November 11), the nation falls silent to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who served in defence of our country.

Almost a century ago, the Armistice with Germany that ended the First World War was signed on this day.

Remembrance Day is the day we remember the service and sacrifice of every Australian - more than 1.5 million of them - who have served in defence of our nation and values.

We also reflect on more than 102,000 Australian lives lost in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping.

A red Flanders poppy is worn on Remembrance Day to acknowledge and honour those who gave their lives for our country.

I encourage everyone to observe one minute's silence today and to wear a red poppy to honour the memory of their service.

Lest we forget.

Dan Tehan

Minister for Veterans' Affairs

Conditioned to think animal death is okay

IN 'MASSACRE could be avoided', (10/11) Malcolm Wells writes about his dislike of killing.

He tells us he gave up fishing because he couldn't bear to put live worms on the hook and says he hated killing toads.

He admits he is a meat-eater but says he doesn't like to see creatures slaughtered "needlessly".

Sadly, it is this mindset - the belief that we "need" to kill animals for food - that is responsible for the biggest massacre in the world today.

The massacre of 65 billion farmed animals each year.

From childhood we are conditioned to regard the killing of animals for food as "necessary", but it isn't. Farmers raise animals to make money, not because we need flesh, eggs and dairy in our diet.

And there is no such thing as "humane slaughter".

A former slaughter worker described his workplace as a "vision of hell".

He said one thing that struck him was the strong smell of blood and fear. These animals know what's coming, and believe me, they fight against death with every fibre of their being.

The animals whom we daily send to a brutal and terrifying death in our slaughterhouses no more deserve to die a violent, terrifying and premature death than the victims of the massacres in the US.

Whereas it may be difficult to reduce the latter, we can help stop the massacre of animals by choosing humanely derived, non-animal food only.

Jenny Moxham

Monbulk, Vic

