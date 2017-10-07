LETTERS: NRL could have avoided World Cup farce

TRUE COLOURS: Andrew Fifita of the Blues with the ball during State of Origin. Fifita has defected to Tonga for the World Cup.

WITH all of the rubbish that is going on regarding selections for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup, I have no problems with these particular players wanting to play for their country of choice, my only concern is that all players who are playing in the Australian NRL, should have notified both the Australia coach and the NRL on where their loyalties are, and also said that they were not available to play for Australia.

But once again the NRL have no reason to complain, because they should have rules and regulations in place to avoid this absolute farce.

One only has to go back to State of Origin where players are selecting who they want to play for, instead of their state of birth.

I have absolutely no faith in the NRL at this particular time, and you only have to see the numbers that had been watching the 2017 NRL grand final, down approximately by 300,000 viewers from 2016.

The NRL have created this current problem by their inability to recognise what has been going on for some time.

It is laughable that when some of these players retire that their rugby league resume will read "Played for Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Origin for NSW”, but was born in Queensland.

Fans of rugby league like myself are fed up with what is happening to this game of rugby league and as I have said before, I have no faith with the administration who are in charge of the NRL at this moment in time, and the 2018 NRL season won't see to many changes for the better.

Jack Lewis

Berserker