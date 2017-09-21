LETTERS: Perplexed by same sex marriage debate

Alan Nicolson is perplexed by the views of some people about the same sex marriage debate.

Marriage, religon aren't related

I AM a little perplexed at some of the views of people who have become involved with the same sex marriage debate.

The notion that marriage is related to religion is quite erroneous because if you look at the "dark ages” (a period instigated by the churches) where average people not only could neither read nor write but they were made to remain in this state.

Therefore they could not commit to any such arrangement as a wedding because they could not sign documents, etc. In any case the churches simply ignored these people.

In fact the most common "marriage” at this time was arranged by families with a fee involved and girls as young as seven were betrothed and married at 12.

Isn't this the same practice that people such as Pauline Hanson now decry as barbaric in other religions?

The practice of divorce was also not in vogue but if a man diverted from his arrangement he paid his "wife” a fine on the first two occasions (if he was caught) and then on the third occasion the wife could annul the "marriage”.

The only people who actually had church involvement were the upper classes but these people also regularly kept mistresses and in many cases male "friends” while supposedly married.

Hardly in line with the supposed views of religion.

Same sex marriage as such is not new as Emperor Nero who had not one but two male "wedded” partners.

Many people say that same sex partners should not have the care of children.

I wonder if the Department of Child Safety could publish the figures showing the abuse rates of children for heterosexual married people as opposed to same sex couples they deal with.

It is also interesting that people like Tony Abbott talk about the sanctity of marriage and relevant moral issues. Also Pauline Hanson who has now jumped on the bandwagon has had a number of partners in and out of wedlock but sees problems with people who love each other entering into a legal agreement.

This whole issue of the mail out opinion survey is a scandalous waste of money.

It should have been decided by a vote after some rational discussion at government level.

I agree that everybody should be entitled to an opinion and be able to express it but I also believe the opinion should have some basis in truth instead of being hysterical, unfounded over-reaction to non-existent problems.

Alan Nicolson

Mt Chalmers

Government washed hands of decision

SAME sex marriage plebiscite: apparently this turned into such a hot potato issue for the Federal Government and as they did not have the intestinal fortitude to deal with the matter within the bowels of Parliament.

They decided to relieve themselves of their responsibility and dump the issue out into the public arena as this way they could shelter from any future problems by merely stating they had nothing to do with the outcome. Being in one hell of a rush to finalise the issue some bright spark came up with the idea of a plebiscite which in affect has as much authority in law as just another opinion poll, will cost around $288million and will still have to be voted on by the Federal Government.

Apparently in their haste to place this in the public arena very little homework went into organising the event as we hear of people receiving voting forms in their letter boxes of previous residents who have not officially changed their addresses, so allowing the recipients to vote twice and also voting forms being offered for sale on the web such as Gumtree for instance.

Reminds you a bit of those so called elections we read about in third world countries and really makes one wonder about how true the result will be.

Anyway when you look at the way our country is heading, does it really matter one way or the other?

Kev Hopkins

West Rockhampton

What about equality for our animals?

MANY people are currently calling for "equality” ("Fairy lights push in SSM vote marriage equality rally”, 19/9) so I thought I'd add my voice to this call.

But, not in regard to same-sex marriage. I'm calling for equality for animals.

By equality I mean equal basic rights.

The right to breathe fresh air. The right to exercise and behave in a natural manner. The right to freedom and, most importantly, the right to live.

Despite the fact that we are all animals, we human animals currently treat billions of our fellow animals as though they are our slaves, experimental tools and playthings.

Isn't it time we acknowledged the fact that, even though we differ from them in many ways, they are equally deserving of life and happiness?

Isn't it time we started living by the Golden Rule and treating them the way we would like to be treated if we were them?

Jenny Moxham

Monbulk

Closure for wedding isn't justified

I WISH to express my abhorrence regarding the planned closure of that portion of Quay St between Denham and Fitzroy Sts, part of the riverbank development for a private wedding.

The stated justification, that it is the wedding of one of the families who are long standing property owners of Quay St, makes the decision even more unjustifiable.

Max McDonald