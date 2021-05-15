Letters: Prostate cancer volunteers deserve thanks

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

This National Volunteer Week (17-23 May), Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia is shining a light on volunteers across the country who are making a tangible difference in the fight for a cancer-free future.

Dedicated volunteers run more than 130 prostate cancer support groups around Australia, helping thousands of men and their partners through what is often, the most challenging experience of their life.

In addition, thousands of fundraisers volunteer their time every day to help us fund lifesaving research into more effective treatment options, to ultimately save lives.

Volunteers are the heart and soul of our charity and are the reason that survival rates continue to improve for Aussie men impacted by prostate cancer.

In Australia, nearly 17,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and around 95 per cent of men will survive their diagnosis.

There’s still more work to be done, but for now, we want to say thank you.

If you’re reading this, and you volunteer, thank you.

Your efforts save lives and charities, like PCFA, can’t survive without you.

For support, or to give back, visit pcfa.org.au or call 1800 22 00 99.

Professor Jeff Dunn AO,

CEO, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Several times I have asked my Doctor when can I get the COVID Jab and the reply is “Can’t get it”. Well I “Can’t get it either”, Health Minister D’Ath has failed again by reducing the orders of the vaccine, you got it, another Failure for this pathetic Labor Govt. Palaszuzuk has Failed, Steven Miles has Failed and now D’Ath has Failed when our Doctors are trying to supply services.

ANON. pm has his side kick Landry in rocky for beef an not one mention about rocky affordable housing. that what you get when you have a lib pm and labor premier. put in to the too hard basket.

