LETTERS: Qld public transport system much to be desired

The logical means of moving population safely, is to reduce road traffic. Upgrading public transport to be efficient, affordable and a realistic alternative to road congestion nightmares, is a bridge too far for successive Qld governments.

Outside Brisbane and the Gold Coast, public transport leaves much to be desired. Metropolitan and Gold Coast upgrades include light rail, multiple bridges, bus tunnels and fast train access to the International and Domestic Airports for tourists.

Then there’s the rest of Queenslanders, dependent upon irregular bus services, roadways indifferent to population growth, with irregular slow trains on archaic rail networks, lacking realistic investment for decades.

The Go-card system machines are set outdoors, with minute windows, ensuring reading card details is only for 20-20 vision. This archaic German system does not reflect a third millennium image of a modern Australia.

Queensland is the tourist capital of Australia. But outside the S.E. corner, tourists and locals alike are left to manoeuvre through third world travel networks. Not happy Anna!

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

In a simple but powerful move, Advance Australia Fair will be changed for the first time in 36 years. Just one word will change, but the meaning will be great.

Angela Cartwright -Still think it should be “we are Australian”

Ann Cartwright – Angela Cartwright. I agree. The words are so much more appropriate for the Australia we’ve become.

Richard Bridge – Would love to have a song created from the aboriginal elders from across Australia with the native tongue and in English and song both like the Nz anthem

Michael Chadbone – Richard Bridge with up to 360 Aboriginal languages, that is a very difficult task.

Richard Bridge – Michael Chadbone It would be a huge task and obviously not all 360 but a coming together of the languages and curated by aboriginals would be a historical song

Shawn Calaway – I like the change. But annoyed that prick ScoMo did it without telling anyone

Lynette Laskus – I agree with the change but where was the consultation

Peter Finch – Now that we have changed the word to suit the Aborigines, there will be no more protests.

Yeah, right.

Step Holden – Peter Finch Yeah, wrong, just starting hey, now moving onto to the next nail

Michael Chadbone – I welcome the change. How can anyone gaze upon such ancient landscapes such as Uluru or the 12 Apostles and say we are young? Our land is an ancient land and it is time we embrace it.

Dave Smith – Michael Chadbone we are far from “one”

Jeremy Bassett – Michael Chadbone the land is ancient our cultural heritage isn’t. And I don’t mean the ancient aboriginal heritage, I mean the heritage of all of us. Aboriginal, Europeans, Asians, all of us. We are a young nation in the world.

Michael Chadbone – Jeremy Bassett what about the 100 plus countries that didn’t exist when Australia federated?

Step Holden -Why are we pandering?

Paige Blake – Step Holden you’re pandered to every day, why not another group?

Bill Picot – Step Holden why are we pandering indeed and where will it all stop. The aboriginals do very well under this govt. Would they sooner we all evacuate and leave it to the Chinese or the like. Its b. ls. t

Mel Indi Mack – Just leave it how it was. I find it disrespectful to change it!

Michael Chadbone – Mel Indi Mack what about the change do you find disrespectful?

Mel Indi Mack – Michael Chadbone just any sort of change …

Lauren Jagger – Mel Indi Mack well if you find it disrespectful then they better leave it.

Paige Blake – Mel Indi Mack change happens. It’s called progress, love. It’s disrespectful to not make changes to move us forward. It’s disrespectful to be so self absorbed that one word is such a big deal to you. 🙄 and I’m also sure you’re not the only one with a problem, there’s plenty of other bogan red necks around, unfortunately.

Amanda Fox – Mel Indi Mack and the current anthem isn’t disrespectful?

Damien Scott – Why change something that doesn’t need to be changed. ???

Michael Chadbone – Damien Scott if you try applying that philosophy to underwear, you’ll soon discover the answer.

Keith Kelley – Paige Blake Define ‘forward’ please.

