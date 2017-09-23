LETTERS: Questions linger on electricity prices

I REFER to recent comments in TMB Thursday, September 21, by Brittany Lauga regarding the Palaszczuk government's intervention concerning the last round of electricity charges.

It should be noted that in fact there was a 3.3% increase applied to this year's residental tariff 11 charges of our electricity bills, resulting from increases to the kilowatt hour component, and a reduction to the mandatory service fee component.

There's no mention by Brittany of the rather large 9.4% increase to our household Super Economy, tariff 31, on top of last year's 15.9% increase by the Palaszczuk government.

After all, this tariff 31 is supposed to be, a very economical cost reflective tariff for our hot water storage systems as electricity is supplied of a night time when demand on the network is low!

So why apply such a high increase to a tariff that has for many years been promoted to electricity customers as a low "off peak” household energy cost?

These latest electricity costs effective from July 1, 2017 result from the Minister for Energy advising the QCA that he had directed Energy Queensland (combination of Energex and Ergon) following the initial May 31 determination, to remove the charges for the Solar Bonus Scheme from the network prices over the three years through to 2019-20.

The Queensland Government apparently, will now pay the $770 million instead of Energy Queensland.

But I ask; what will happen to our electricity charges after the QCA's 2019-20 determination when the government will no longer pay the Solar Bonus Scheme network prices.

Will this government and future governments continue to pay (I guess from our taxes) for the Solar Bonus Scheme network prices? Also, remember that the 2008 Bligh government's 44 cent solar rebate scheme is set to run for another 11 years, and will not finish until June 30, 2028.

John Blanchfield

Frenchville

Consider the water needs of the future

WE have a fixation with the costs of electricity today which can be reduced if the government reduced their take from the electricity providers and gave back to the actual owners (the tax payer) via increased concessions.

In the future there will be technology to allow the community to store their excess generation over their demand via batteries either with or without connection to the grid.

While these costs seem important now the largest and most worrying increase in our general costs down the track will not be electricity costs but rising water costs. No community can survive without water, and while our members in parliament both Federal and State turn a blind eye to water storage, we are heading to a position where restrictions are going to be the norm.

Water storage in the form of large dams, not minor weirs, etc, will be required. A large dam takes years in construction and planning and if not considered today, we are in for a very dry future.

The Federal and State members need to consider the water needs of the community they represent now, rather than worrying whether they can be re-elected, by the token grants, etc, that we see at the present time.

The future of our children in regard to water storage should be given the importance it deserves and implement the planning today for ours and or children's future requirements.

Graham Young

Rockhampton

Yeppoon's future may not be what we want

IN THE year 2525 we have so many jumbo jets flying through our skies - landing at the new shire airports. What a surprise.

The sound of low flying choppers that spook kangaroos and nowhere to hide - valuable livestock now run for their lives.

In the year 3535 - turn here, turn there along four-lane highways now criss-crossing ancient coastal hinterlands, bitumen built higher and higher.

Unforgiving to the flow of the land and their construction filling up gullies, streams and drying their wetlands.

This is where the emus once roamed, always moving in search of native bush fruits, Mount Jim Crow, they knew where to go.

In the year 7510 the love affair that was once wild and free just a starlight memory - but hey there's a new band in town - whoa woh!

Let it be written - the very nature of Yeppoon that has attracted all of us is now balancing on a knife edge. And maybe around 9595 - if we survive, we'll know then this is not what we wanted.

AJP Vize

Taroomball

Set the right example on power costs

MAL'S pals could limit the political damage associated with the rising cost of electricity by demanding a practical example be set.

To wit, from this day forth, Abbott (pictured) will wind himself up with pedal power.

Bob Lansdowne

Westwood