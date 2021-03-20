LETTERS: Redefining resilience at Beef Australia 2021

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Driving producer profits and building a stronger future for the Australian beef industry will be the focus of a series of free seminars hosted by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) at Beef Australia 2021.

MLA’s redefining resilience seminar series will provide beef producers with the opportunity to benefit from practical outcome-focused information captured through innovation and adoption of research outcomes.

The beef industry has exhibited resilience for generations but there is no better time to look at how we use this in-built strength to take us even further.

Redefining our resilience will ensure the Australian beef industry remains a world leader in global competitiveness, deliver high value, high quality products domestically and around the world, and ultimately ensure our success.

The seminars will address a series of challenges and opportunities faced by beef producers today and discuss the resilient measures underway to transition from “business as usual” to a more sustainable, productive and profitable future.

We have a really great line-up of researchers, industry specialists and producers who will share insights and firsthand experiences about on-farm profit drivers and how to support the resilience of the red meat industry through commercial application.

All MLA seminars are free to attend

To find out more about each seminar and register visit the Beef Australia 2021 website.

Jason Strong,

Managing director, Meat & Livestock Australia.

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE INVASIVE WEED SPECIES THAT HAS BEEN FOUND ON THE CAPRICORN COAST

Harry's View

